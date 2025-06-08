A video has shown the Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun, making a graceful cultural statement as he stepped out in classic Yoruba regalia for the Ojude Oba Festival in Ijebu Ode, on Sunday, June 8

Governor Abiodun extended warm congratulations to the Awujale and paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, as Ijebuland marks the 2025 Ojude Oba Festival

Ijebu-Ode, Ogun state - Prince Dapo Abiodun, governor of Ogun state, has impressed internet users with a video showing his attire at the well-followed 2025 Ojude Oba Festival in Ijebu-Ode.

Legit.ng reports that the Ojude Oba Festival, held annually in honour of the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, is a grand celebration of Ijebu culture and Islamic heritage dating back to the 19th century.

The host governor, Dapo Abiodun, graces the Ojude Oba Festival 2025 on Sunday, June 8. Photo credit: @DapoAbiodunCON

All eyes on Ojude Oba 2025

The event in Ogun state attracts thousands of participants and spectators, showcasing Yoruba traditions through fashion, pageantry, and performance.

Attendees appeared in ornate traditional garments such as Agbada, Iro, and Buba—crafted from rich local textiles including Aso Oke, Sanyan, and Adire. The festival also featured horse riding, cultural dances, musical performances, and ceremonial gun salutes, all underscoring the community’s enduring pride in its heritage.

In a multimedia message shared on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account on Sunday, June 8, Governor Abiodun expressed his delight with the event's organisation.

He wrote:

"We are getting set as we step out to join our people in celebrating this year’s Ojúde Ọba Festival — a timeless tradition that showcases the rich cultural heritage, unity, and pride of Ijebuland.

"As always, we look forward to honouring our revered monarch, His Royal Majesty, Oba (Dr.) Sikiru Kayode Adetona, GCON and celebrating with the good people of Ijebuland in grand style."

Abiodun at Ojude Oba: Nigerians react

Meanwhile, Nigerians on X shared their thoughts after seeing Governor Abiodun's video.

Legit.ng captured some comments below:

Dami Adenuga wrote:

"Governor Dapo Abiodun is ready for Ojude Oba 2025. Too much drip."

@Simplytrendd commented:

"Mr governor with the steeze…I like your wrist watch sir."

@fattylincorn_01 hailed:

"King of Steeze."

@Dele93748586 wrote:

"You are the star of the Ojude Oba my powerful Governor."

@sleekpharm said:

"It's like Governor Abiodun is winning the steeze game this year o."

@_OluwadamilareV commented:

"Even the Governor nor carry last."

Gbadamosi Abiodun Saheed David said:

"Steeze pooo. It’s beautiful."

Adams Owolabi said:

"I too love these poses."

Olatokunboh Kayode wrote:

"The Èlèyi of Ogun state. Handsome governor."

@DukeofBourdilon said:

"Y'all meet Prince Dapo Abiodun, the executive Governor of Ogun state, and chairman, Steeze Corporation."

Minister joins Ojude Oba in splendid wear

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Hannatu Musawa, minister of arts, culture, and creative economy, adorned in beautiful cultural attire and headgear, stepped out for the popular Ojude Oba Festival.

In a trending video, Musawa, a member of President Bola Tinubu's cabinet, accompanied by two other women, marched elegantly side by side.

