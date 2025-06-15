Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has congratulated his first wife, Titi on her 75th birthday anniversary.

Atiku said he got married to Titi against their parents' wishes in the most daring way.

Atiku says he got married to his wife Titi with no family members. Photo credit: @AdamuAtikuA

According to the PDP presidential candidate in 2023, there were no family members but only two friends.

He made this known via his X handle @atiku on Saturday, June 14, 2025.

"On the occasion of my beloved wife, Titi's 75th birthday anniversary celebrations, I am proud to say that I couldn't have married a better wife. Titi and I got married against our parents' wishes in the most daring way, with no family members, with only two friends.

"Today, we have been married for more than 50 years. Titi has been a blessing beyond measure to me and our family. I don't know how we started calling ourselves Mummy and Daddy.

"I thank her for being patient with my shortcomings. Patience is a virtue you can never regret. I encourage spouses to continue to be patient with each other.

"I wish Titi many more years of bliss and blessings."

