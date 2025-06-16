The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has issued a three-day weather forecast from Monday, June 16 to Wednesday, June 18

NiMet issued a weather advisory as it predicted strong winds and possible flooding due to thunderstorms and heavy rainfall across various parts of the country

The northern region is expected to experience morning thunderstorms, affecting parts of Kaduna, Adamawa, and Taraba states, with rain expected in the afternoon

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Abuja - The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted thunderstorms and rains from Monday, June 16 through Wednesday, June 18, 2025, across the country.

NiMet alert Nigerians on three days rainfall and thunderstorms across the country. Image for illustration purposes. Photo credit: Adekunle Ajayi/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

North-central region to experience thunderstorms

NiMet’s weather outlook envisaged morning thunderstorms in the northern region on Monday with moderate rains over parts of Kaduna, Adamawa and Taraba states.

According to NiMet’s outlook released in Abuja, the northern region is expected to experience morning thunderstorms on Monday, affecting parts of Kaduna, Adamawa, and Taraba States, with rainfall expected in the afternoon across Borno, Zamfara, Bauchi, Jigawa, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, and Adamawa states.

In the North-central region, morning thunderstorms will affect FCT, Niger, Kwara, Plateau, Kogi, Benue, and Nasarawa and in the afternoon or evening hours, thunderstorms are expected over the entire region.

As reported by Vanguard, the southern region is expected to experience morning and evening rains, particularly in Ogun, Ondo, Lagos, Ebonyi, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Abia, and Rivers states.

According to the agency, thunderstorms with rains are expected in Borno, Zamfara, Bauchi, Kaduna, Taraba, Jigawa, Kano, Kebbi, Katsina and Adamawa States later in the day.

In the southern region, there are prospects of morning rains over parts of Ebonyi, Abia Oyo, Osun, Ekiti, Ogun, Rivers, Lagos, Akwa Ibom and Cross River States.

NiMet predicted that heavy rainfall may lead to flooding in some states. Image for illustration purposes. Photo credit: Emmanuel Osodi/Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Southern region to experience rainfall

In the most parts of southern region, NiMet envisaged prospects of morning rains over parts of Ogun, Ondo, Cross River, Rivers and Lagos States.

“For Wednesday morning, thunderstorms with rains are expected over parts of Kebbi, Zamfara, Bauchi, Adamawa and Taraba States in the northern region,” it stated.

NiMet forecast thunderstorms with rains over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Kwara, Benue, Kogi, Plateau and Nasarawa States in the afternoon and evening hours.

According to the agency, in the southern region, a cloudy atmosphere is expected with chances of morning rains over parts of Ogun and Lagos States.

NiMet predicted isolated thunderstorms with rains over most parts of the region later in the day.

NiMet issues safety advisory

According to the agency, strong winds may precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms are likely to occur, the public have been urged to take adequate precaution.

Airline operators are also advised to get airport-specific weather reports (flight documentation) from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.

The agency urged the residents to stay informed through weather updates from NiMet and to visit its website www.nimet.gov.ng.

Source: Legit.ng