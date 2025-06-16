Plan Ahead: NiMet Issues 3-Day Weather Alert, Thunderstorms, Heavy Rainfall to Hit Major States
- The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has issued a three-day weather forecast from Monday, June 16 to Wednesday, June 18
- NiMet issued a weather advisory as it predicted strong winds and possible flooding due to thunderstorms and heavy rainfall across various parts of the country
- The northern region is expected to experience morning thunderstorms, affecting parts of Kaduna, Adamawa, and Taraba states, with rain expected in the afternoon
Abuja - The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted thunderstorms and rains from Monday, June 16 through Wednesday, June 18, 2025, across the country.
North-central region to experience thunderstorms
NiMet’s weather outlook envisaged morning thunderstorms in the northern region on Monday with moderate rains over parts of Kaduna, Adamawa and Taraba states.
According to NiMet’s outlook released in Abuja, the northern region is expected to experience morning thunderstorms on Monday, affecting parts of Kaduna, Adamawa, and Taraba States, with rainfall expected in the afternoon across Borno, Zamfara, Bauchi, Jigawa, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, and Adamawa states.
In the North-central region, morning thunderstorms will affect FCT, Niger, Kwara, Plateau, Kogi, Benue, and Nasarawa and in the afternoon or evening hours, thunderstorms are expected over the entire region.
As reported by Vanguard, the southern region is expected to experience morning and evening rains, particularly in Ogun, Ondo, Lagos, Ebonyi, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Abia, and Rivers states.
According to the agency, thunderstorms with rains are expected in Borno, Zamfara, Bauchi, Kaduna, Taraba, Jigawa, Kano, Kebbi, Katsina and Adamawa States later in the day.
In the southern region, there are prospects of morning rains over parts of Ebonyi, Abia Oyo, Osun, Ekiti, Ogun, Rivers, Lagos, Akwa Ibom and Cross River States.
Southern region to experience rainfall
In the most parts of southern region, NiMet envisaged prospects of morning rains over parts of Ogun, Ondo, Cross River, Rivers and Lagos States.
“For Wednesday morning, thunderstorms with rains are expected over parts of Kebbi, Zamfara, Bauchi, Adamawa and Taraba States in the northern region,” it stated.
NiMet forecast thunderstorms with rains over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Kwara, Benue, Kogi, Plateau and Nasarawa States in the afternoon and evening hours.
According to the agency, in the southern region, a cloudy atmosphere is expected with chances of morning rains over parts of Ogun and Lagos States.
NiMet predicted isolated thunderstorms with rains over most parts of the region later in the day.
NiMet issues safety advisory
- According to the agency, strong winds may precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms are likely to occur, the public have been urged to take adequate precaution.
- Airline operators are also advised to get airport-specific weather reports (flight documentation) from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.
The agency urged the residents to stay informed through weather updates from NiMet and to visit its website www.nimet.gov.ng.
NiMet issues 3-day weather alert
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency issued a weather alert forecasting three days of thunderstorms accompanied by rainfall across various regions of Nigeria, from June 14 to June 16, 2025.
NiMet warned of early morning thunderstorms and isolated rains in northern, central, and southern parts of the country.
