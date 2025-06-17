Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar condemned the recent massacre in Benue state, where over 200 citizens were killed by suspected herders, and criticised the government’s inaction

Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi and Former presidential candidate of PDP, Atiku Abubakar, have both issued strong reactions to the recent massacre in Benue state.

Legit.ng had reported that over 200 innocent citizens were killed in Yelewata by suspected criminal herders.

The two leaders have strongly condemned the brutal killings and the government's inadequate response, particularly the failure of President Bola Tinubu to visit the site of the massacre.

In their separate statements, both Obi and Atiku expressed their outrage over the horrifying attack that has left the people of Benue in mourning.

They voiced their concerns about the growing insecurity in the country, with Obi highlighting the need for leadership with compassion, and Atiku calling out the government's failure to protect its citizens.

Obi slams leadership for lack of empathy and presence

Peter Obi, the former presidential candidate, via his X, expressed his anger, pointing out that a true leader would have immediately visited the scene of such a brutal tragedy.

Obi lamented that, instead of offering comfort to the grieving families, the absence of the president reflected a complete lack of empathy and accountability.

“Leadership is either succeeding or failing, and it is clear to all that our current leadership is failing. This lack of empathy, especially after a massacre of innocent lives, shows how far we have gone wrong,” Obi said.

He further emphasised the importance of competent, compassionate leadership to address Nigeria’s crises, particularly the rising insecurity.

Atiku condemns government inaction and calls for justice

Atiku, the former Vice President of Nigeria, via his X, also strongly condemned the attack and the government’s inaction.

In his statement, Atiku described the killings in Yelewata as an appalling tragedy that could have been prevented with decisive leadership.

He criticised the administration for failing to acknowledge the suffering of the people in Benue and failing to act swiftly in the aftermath of the attack.

“Enough is enough. The people of Benue have suffered for too long,” Atiku said.

Furthermore, he pointed out that the government’s refusal to visit the scene sent a damaging message to the people.

He urged President Tinubu to take responsibility and not treat the lives of Nigerians as statistics.

Tinubu under fire for refusing to visit massacre site

Both Obi and Atiku’s statements reflect widespread condemnation from Nigerians, who have criticised President Tinubu for refusing to visit the site of the massacre in Yelewata.

Many believe that the president’s absence is a stark indication of his indifference to the lives of Nigerians in conflict areas.

Obi, Atiku call for decisive leadership and accountability

Both leaders stressed the urgency of a comprehensive response to the escalating insecurity in the country.

Obi and Atiku have called on the government to work with security agencies and local communities to find long-term solutions to the problem.

They also reiterated the need for a leadership that sees the value in human life and is committed to restoring peace and safety across Nigeria.

Benue: Tinubu asked to strongly intervene

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a coalition of clerics under the Charismatic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) issued a passionate plea to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, urging him to declare a state of emergency in Benue state following a surge in violence and bloodshed in the region.

At a press conference, the bishops decried the worsening insecurity in Benue and other parts of Nigeria, particularly the Middle Belt, where armed attacks on rural communities have led to countless deaths, widespread displacement, and destruction of homes and churches.

