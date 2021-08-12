President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, August 12, visited Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, a chieftain of the APC, in London

The former governor of Lagos was rumoured to have been seriously ill and flown to London for urgent treatment

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the incumbent governor of Lagos state, had dispelled the rumour after visiting Tinubu in the UK

London, UK - In what seems like a great surprise to Nigerians both home and abroad, President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, August 12, visited the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, in London, the United Kingdom (UK).

Legit.ng reports that President Buhari is currently in London for a medical check-up.

The photos were shared by the United Kingdom chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on its official page on the night of Thursday, August 12.

The development was coming days after Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos, paid a visit to Tinubu in London.

Unconfirmed reports had alleged that Tinubu was sick and receiving medical treatment in the United Kingdom.

Governor Sanwo-Olu had, however, dismissed the reports after the visit, insisting that the APC chieftain is “hale and hearty”.

In a related report, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday, August 3, said the national leader of the APC, Asiwaju Tinubu, is healthy and strong.

Governor Sanwo-Olu gave this report after his trip to the United Kingdom (UK) to visit Tinubu.

Sanwo-Olu had said:

“My going to see our leader was really around the rumours flying around about him. “He is well and healthy. We discussed happening in our party and country at large. All is well with him as I saw myself and there is nothing to worry about.”

Also, Chief Olabode George, a former deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said he would renounce his Nigerian citizenship if Asiwaju Tinubu becomes president in 2023.

George who was a guest at Arise TV’s The Morning Show on Wednesday, August 11, said the national leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) is not qualified to be president of Nigeria.

