Tunde Rahman, the media aide to APC chieftain Bola Tinubu has debunked the sick/death rumours being peddled about his principal

Tinubu is not dead nor hospitalised but he is currently out of Nigeria, Rahman said in a statement released on Saturday, July 31

The media aide added that his principal is hale and hearty and will shortly return to the country

Lagos state - Bola Tinubu, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is not dead nor hospitalised, his media aide, Tunde Rahman, has said.

The Nation reported that Rahman said this in a statement released on Saturday, July 31, following rumours that the former Lagos state governor had passed on.

Tunde Rahman, a media aide to APC leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has said his principal is not dead not hospitalised.

Source: Getty Images

Contrary to the rumours, Tinubu's aide said his principal was “hale and hearty”, The Punch also stated.

The statement read:

“His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is fine. He is hale and hearty. He is not in any hospital. He has no medical problem that would require hospitalisation.

“Yes, he is out of the country at the moment. He will be back shortly."

Persistent rumours about Tinubu's health

Rahman said some mischievous people have made it a habit to peddle rumours about Tinubu's health anytime he travels out of the country.

He advised those peddling the rumours to be careful, noting that "the matter of life and death is in the hand of only God Almighty.”

The statement added:

“Who really is afraid of Asiwaju Tinubu? Those wishing Asiwaju Tinubu evil or dead should be careful. They should know the matter of life and death is in the hand of only God Almighty.”

