Mohbad’s widow, Wunmi, has left fans emotional once again after penning a touching tribute to her late husband on Father’s Day 2025.

In a heartfelt post shared via her Instagram stories on Sunday, June 15, the mother of one celebrated the late singer’s memory while reflecting on how much his presence still lingers in their lives.

Wunmi wrote:

“Even in death, you still show up for me and Liam. Happy Father’s Day, our angel"

The post stirred a flood of reactions online as many netizens expressed admiration for Wunmi’s strength and ongoing loyalty to Mohbad’s memory.

Since Mohbad's controversial passing in September 2023, Wunmi has remained at the forefront of keeping his legacy alive while seeking justice for his sudden demise.

“She made me a widow at 24” - Wunmi breaks down in past interview:

While remembering Mohbad’s role as a father, fans also recalled Wunmi’s viral interview on Arise News in March 2025, where she opened up about life after his passing.

She accused the nurse involved in Mohbad’s final moments of living without remorse, saying the same woman who allegedly gave the fatal injection has continued to party and post online, while she remains trapped in grief.

She lamented:

“I was widowed at 24. I’ve not even enjoyed life, and the nurse that made me a widow is living freely."

Netizens react to Wunmi's post:

Legit.ng compiled the reaction of netizens

@saphieee.o commented:

"Dear God, as we begin this week, may your love and guidance fill our hearts and minds…"

@unfilteredonyinye stated:

"Happy Father's Day Mohbad. May your soul keep resting in perfect peace."

@toriafleur wrote:

"@matete4real omooo it’s been how many years again? Maybe make she kill herself to prove to you, mumu man"

@artemismrartems said:

"When someone is dead that's when wife will know the value of the husband... This girl fought him till the end."

@naijayouth247 shared:

"She should be out there telling us what happened from Day 1... Why didn’t she say it was a nurse back then?"

@ivy.victor_ wrote:

"Rip Mohbad, I will see you for Al-Jannah.

Wunmi opens up about life after Mohbad's death

Legit.ng earlier reported that Wunmi was a guest on Chude Jideonwo’s show, With Chude, when she shared some of the messy things she had faced at the hands of her father-in-law, Joseph Aloba, after Mohbad’s death.

According to Wunmi, she no longer felt safe after Mohbad’s death because she was always getting death threats in her DM.

Speaking further, Wunmi said that Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba, wanted to be in control of her late husband’s properties and was willing to ruin her life if he wasn’t able to get them.

