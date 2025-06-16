Before the Air India aircraft crash on June 12, a Sri Lankan prophet had issued two separate warnings to his congregation about an impending air accident

During an international visitors' programme in November 2024, the prophet said he saw a mid-air crash involving India's national carrier and reiterated his warning later in April 2025

After the ill-fated crash, which claimed over 240 lives, a video of the prophet's warning resurfaced on social media and sparked conversations

After Air India's London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed on Thursday, June 12, a video of a Sri Lankan prophet's warning about a mid-air accident has made the rounds on social media.

Prophet Jerome Fernando had warned many months ago about an aeroplane crash in India. Photo Credit: Prophet Jerome Fernando, Reuters

On his verified Facebook handle, the Christian preacher who gave the prophecy, Prophet Jerome Fernando, also posted the video, detailing the two different times he issued the warnings about a mid-air crash.

Prophet's warnings about Indian mid-air crash

According to the explanation in the clip, Prophet Jerome first gave a warning back in November 26, 2024, that the Indian national carrier would have a mid-air crash, during one of his international visitors' programs.

During the program, the preacher called out the Indians in the congregation and issued them the flight warning. He had expressly said:

"I pray for India now. We pray for its national carrier, its national airline. For in the realm of the spirit I began to see something. This is your national carrier (gestures with hands)...Was flying within your country and this was a threat mid-air. A threat mid-air. You will hear it because this is mid-air. Mid-air, mid-air, mid-air issue, Indian airline."

Months later, on April 24, 2025, Prophet Jerome again warned about an impending air accident and advised his congregation to avoid aircraft with red fuselages. In his words:

"International visitors, let me save you from trouble. If you are travelling, avoid red fuselage, red body, aircraft body. Because this is issues in the air. This is 'may day' in the air."

Forty-nine days later, the Air India crash happened.

Prophet Jerome Fernando warned about a crash in India many months ago. Photo Credit: Anadolu, Prophet Jerome Fernando

Critics of the prophet's warning wondered why he did nothing to avert the coming danger.

Prophet Jerome's prophecy stirs mixed reactions

Saman Thepulasinghe said:

"Prophet Jerom claimed five months ago that he foresaw an Indian plane crash. He said he prayed about it. But the crash still happened. So what was the use of his prayer? Did his prayer stop it? No. If his prayer couldn’t prevent it, what exactly did it achieve?

"And also..

"I sometimes wonder if God really has the desire to save lives. If He truly wished to protect every life, then why would He create people who are born with disabilities or terrible diseases like cancer?

"Even in the story of Jesus, when He was born, King Herod ordered the killing of all innocent children in Jerusalem because of Him. How many innocent lives were lost because of this divine plan?

"It seems that God's plan is not necessarily to prevent death but rather to allow it as part of something greater—something we may not fully understand. Natural disasters like tsunamis—are they really caused by us? No, they happen by forces beyond human control, allowed by God Himself.

"So does God not know these lives would be lost? Of course He does. But perhaps the ultimate purpose is not to prevent death, but to allow life and death as part of a grand design.

"Sometimes, when we think deeply, it feels like the one who rules over death is not God, but something else entirely... and we just call it 'God' without truly knowing its Devil or evil."

KingdomTalk Cynthia said:

"He prophesied about an Indian airlines plane. This was an Air india plane. He said mid air crash. This plane crashed on a building 😑."

Manjula Kumara said:

"Why you couldn't tell it directly instead of bla bla, you thought that Pakistan and India would have a big fight so you predicted something assuming about Indian Aircrafts and now you turned it into this incident."

Bhanuka Maddumage said:

"Bro come on, almost every single indian airplane has red fuselage."

Patience Odah said:

"If he had told them face to face they won't have believe that's the problem."

Families submit DNA samples

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that families of those who died in the Air India crash had begun submitting their DNA samples.

As reported by CNN, family members have been asked to give DNA samples to help in identifying their loved ones who died in the crash.

One of the family members who was asked to submit a DNA sample was Sangeeta Gauswami, a woman who saw off her 19-year-old son, Sanket, while he was going to begin a new chapter at a university in London. He was one of the over 200 people who later died.

