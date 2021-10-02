The national leader of the APC, Bola Tinubu, has been away in London, for a couple of weeks now

Since he left Nigeria, no fewer than 30 notable politicians have paid him a visit at his residence in London

The latest to join the growing list of visitors are members of the northern caucus in the House of Representatives

Members of the northern caucus in the House of Representatives paid a visit to the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in London.

The deputy speaker of the House, Hon Ahmed Idris Wase, led the group to see the APC leader on Friday, October 1, as Nigeria celebrated its 61st independence day anniversary, TVC reports.

Tinubu was reported to have undergone surgery in London, where he is still recuperating.

House of Reps northern caucus visit Bola Tinubu in London. Photo credit: Tinubu Support Group -TSG

Source: Facebook

The director, media and publicity of the Tinubu Support Group, Tosin Adeyanju, confirmed the visit to Daily Trust.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Sources at the APC national secretariat disclosed that representatives of the state caucuses from the northeast, northwest and northcentral geo-political zones were part of the delegation.

When Tinubu's absence was noticed

Tinubu has been away in London for the past two months. His absence from Nigeria was first prominently noticed during the local government elections in Lagos which was held on Saturday, July 24.

The former Lagos governor did not vote during the election and his absence fueled speculations as some claimed he was sick.

However, his media aide, Tunde Rahman, debunked the sick/death rumours being peddled about his principal.

Politicians visit Tinubu in London

Since his stay in the UK, the APC chieftain's London residence has turned to some sort of "Mekkah" where Nigerian political stakeholders take turns to visit. No fewer than 30 politicians including President Muhammadu Buhari have visited him since he left the shores of Nigeria.

President Buhari who was in the UK for an education summit and medical checkup paid a visit to his political ally on Thursday, August 12.

Photos of the president and Asiwaju were shared on social media by presidential aides and other Nigerians.

Tinubu's media office described Buhari’s visit as a “friendly and welcome one”, adding that the president demonstrated his personal thoughtfulness and humility; defying the erroneous commentaries peddled by his critics.

Five APC senators also joined the growing list of prominent Nigerian politicians to visit the national leader of the party in London.

In a Facebook post, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola said he and his colleagues and "another political stakeholder" visited the APC leader in London on Friday, September 10.

Source: Legit