President Buhari addresses world leaders at UN General Assembly

President Muhammadu Buhari is addressing world leaders at the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA76).

Channels TV reports that the president is speaking at the high-level general debate of the summit ongoing at the UN Headquarters in New York, the United States.

He took to the podium to address the world leaders after President Nicos Anastasiades of Cyprus gave his speech.

President Buhari addresses the world leaders on the theme of the conference and other global issues.

Recall that Buhari had on Thursday, September 23, at the summit, reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to attaining national food security, the special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, disclosed on his Facebook page.

The Nigerian leader said the plan was the outcome of a wide range stakeholder-engagement geared towards a better understanding of their food systems, experiences and needs.

