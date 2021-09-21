Some Nigerians in the United States of America have staged a solidarity march in support of the presidency

The supporters staged the march near the United Nations Secretariat ahead of the UN general assembly

Meanwhile, Nigerians at home have dismissed the protesters, claiming most of them are paid to participate

In efforts to make the world know that the country can stay together, Nigerians living in New York, have staged a solidarity march in support of the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

The protesters converged near the United Nations Secretariat ahead of the UN general assembly (UNGA) which is expected to commence on Tuesday, September 21, The Cable reports.

President Buhari is in New York for the UNGA and will address the assembly on Friday, September 24.

Some of the protesters held placards with inscriptions such as ‘Nigerians want national unity, not secession’, ‘Genocide in eastern Nigeria plain propaganda’, among others.

Meanwhile, Nigerians at home have dismissed the protesters, claiming most of them are paid or members of the embassy in the United States of America.

Ajayi Ibironke wrote on Facebook:

"Most of the this people are Nigerian Embassy staffers in New York City and the paid supporters."

Francis Kolawole Idowu:

"Buhari paid hungry supporters. I don't blame them as Buhari led government has paid them for the service rendered. It will get to their family if not themselves one day and they will remain ever sorrowful and miserable for the token they have collected."

Oladokun Remi Adekunle:

"You will be harshly judged unless you are truthful with what you are doing when hunger is killing people, banditry and kidnapping everywhere are you were paid to do contrary to the wishes of millions of Nigeria citizens. You will soon meet your Waterloo!"

Okelue Gift Adindu:

"It's very clear that two types of people exist here on earth. The bad and good. No matter the situation the bad can never change. The evil you project as a person will live with you. No matter how this government bad.

"The bad people must support it because the bad situation favor them. One thing is very clear, other nations know the current situation in Nigeria even more than these hired rogues displaying placards. There is nothing you want to tell them that they don't know before you."

Kikiowo Dester Olaniran:

"The pro-Buhari supporters should come home to enjoy their so called peace by travelling on road from Abuja to Kaduna or bring what they've saved in USA to start a farm here."

Ishaya Katsit:

"Buhari and his government are wiser now too, to have organised, such a senseless protest, so, they have enough funds to pay protestors when Nigerian citizens hardly feed a day! Those protesters what do they know about Nigeria? Can they come to Nigeria and live for two weeks."

Michael Nzubechukwu Anakwe:

"See these runaway economic refugees. Come back to your fatherland! By the time you visit the market, travel fifty miles on Nigerian roads, sleep In the dark and get robbed or scammed by your relatives you all will drop those rented placards."

Ohaekelem Amam Lewis:

"Let them protest, if the terrorist in Nigeria didn't get you today, your family member or friend might be victim, instead of condemning the evil and insecurity here, you guys are there supporting the evil. What a country!"

Terrorists fleeing Sambisa forest to Kaduna, says DSS

Meanwhile, Boko Haram terrorists are fleeing from Sambisa forest to Rijana Forest in the Chikun local government area of Kaduna state, according to a leaked memo.

In the memo signed by the acting Deputy Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Intelligence and Investigation, B.O Bassey, civil defence officers were asked to be on the alert over the situation.

According to the document, the terrorists are planning to team up with one Adamu Yunusu aka Saddiqu, and his supporters.

