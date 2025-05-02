Full Breakdown as US Govt Kicks Off New Visa Fees for Students, Visitors Application
- Nigerians looking to travel to the United States will have to pay more to obtain their visa applications
- The US Department of State has updated visa application fees across multiple visa classifications
- A breakdown of all the new visa fees has been published, and they are payable at the point of application submission
The US Department of State has kicked off its visa application fees for individuals seeking entry into the United States.
Nigerians applying for nonimmigrant visa categories will pay an average of $185 from $160.
The revised fee structure applies to a wide range of visa categories essential for travel, education, work, and cultural exchange purposes.
Notably, these changes affect Nigerians and other global applicants seeking visas such as the B-1/B-2 visitor visa, F-1 student visa, H-1B work visa, and K fiancé(e) visa, among others.
US message to applicants reads:
"Every visa applicant must pay the visa application processing fee for the visa category being applied for, unless the application fee is not required"
Here is a breakdown of the new fees for non-immigrant visas
Visitor visa (business/tourism)
Code: B-1/B-2
Fee: $185
Transit visa
Code: C-1
Fee: $185
Crew member visa
Code: D
Fee: $185
Student visa (academic)
Code: F
Fee: $185
Vocational student visa
Code: M
Fee: $185
Exchange visitor visa
Code: J
Fee: $185
Media and journalists' visas
Code: I
Fee: $185
Victims of trafficking visa
Code: T
Fee: $185
Victims of criminal activity visa
Code: U
Fee: $185
NAFTA professional worker visa (for Canada & Mexico)
Code: TN/TD
Fee: $185
Temporary worker visa
Code: H
Fee: $205
Intra-company transferee visa
Code: L
Fee: $205
Extraordinary ability visa
Code: O
Fee: $205
Athlete/artist/entertainer visa
Code: P
Fee: $205
Cultural exchange visa
Code: Q
Fee: $205
Religious worker visa
Code: R
Fee: $205
Fiancé(e) visa
Code: K
Fee: $265
Treaty trader/investor visa
Code: E-1/E-2
Fee: $315
There are also changes in immigrant visa categories (for those seeking permanent residency).
For further details and specific fee information, applicants are encouraged to visit the official U.S. Department of State website or consult their nearest U.S. embassy or consulate.
