Nigerians looking to travel to the United States will have to pay more to obtain their visa applications

The US Department of State has updated visa application fees across multiple visa classifications

A breakdown of all the new visa fees has been published, and they are payable at the point of application submission

The US Department of State has kicked off its visa application fees for individuals seeking entry into the United States.

Nigerians applying for nonimmigrant visa categories will pay an average of $185 from $160.

The revised fee structure applies to a wide range of visa categories essential for travel, education, work, and cultural exchange purposes.

Notably, these changes affect Nigerians and other global applicants seeking visas such as the B-1/B-2 visitor visa, F-1 student visa, H-1B work visa, and K fiancé(e) visa, among others.

US message to applicants reads:

"Every visa applicant must pay the visa application processing fee for the visa category being applied for, unless the application fee is not required"

Here is a breakdown of the new fees for non-immigrant visas

Visitor visa (business/tourism)

Code: B-1/B-2

Fee: $185

Transit visa

Code: C-1

Fee: $185

Crew member visa

Code: D

Fee: $185

Student visa (academic)

Code: F

Fee: $185

Vocational student visa

Code: M

Fee: $185

Exchange visitor visa

Code: J

Fee: $185

Media and journalists' visas

Code: I

Fee: $185

Victims of trafficking visa

Code: T

Fee: $185

Victims of criminal activity visa

Code: U

Fee: $185

NAFTA professional worker visa (for Canada & Mexico)

Code: TN/TD

Fee: $185

Temporary worker visa

Code: H

Fee: $205

Intra-company transferee visa

Code: L

Fee: $205

Extraordinary ability visa

Code: O

Fee: $205

Athlete/artist/entertainer visa

Code: P

Fee: $205

Cultural exchange visa

Code: Q

Fee: $205

Religious worker visa

Code: R

Fee: $205

Fiancé(e) visa

Code: K

Fee: $265

Treaty trader/investor visa

Code: E-1/E-2

Fee: $315

There are also changes in immigrant visa categories (for those seeking permanent residency).

For further details and specific fee information, applicants are encouraged to visit the official U.S. Department of State website or consult their nearest U.S. embassy or consulate.

US cancels all visas of an entire African country

Ealier, Legit.ng reported that the United States has revoked all visas issued to South Sudanese passport holders, citing the African nation’s refusal to accept its repatriated citizens.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced this decision on April 5, adding that South Sudanese citizens would also be barred from entering the US at ports of entry.

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau alleged that South Sudan had refused to take back one person presumed to be from the African country because officials there had determined him to be Congolese after he arrived in Juba.

