A Nigerian lady who went to a Lord's Chosen church wedding has given netizens a sneak peek into what went down at the occasion

According to the Nigerian lady, it was her first time attending a Lord's Chosen wedding, and her video elicited reactions

While some people took note of the couple's countenance and gauged the atmosphere at the occasion, others loved what they saw

A Nigerian lady, identified on TikTok as @melaniepresh4, has shared what she witnessed at a Lord's Chosen wedding she attended.

The Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries (TLCCRM) is a Christian church founded by Pastor Lazarus Muoka in 2002.

In an over-a-minute video posted on TikTok, the lady captured an array of guests at the wedding, the moment singers gave a rendition and when the couple walked in.

Unlike conventional weddings, the bride had a modest white wedding dress that covered all parts of her body. She had a white headgear too and held a white flower.

Some of the guests could be seen in the church's signature green apron. The wedding video stirred mixed reactions.

While some people loved what they saw, others shared what they would have done if they had attended such an occasion.

Reactions trail Lord's Chosen wedding video

MAKEUP ARTIST IN ABULE-EGBA said:

"I go sleep Tayad ehen😂😂😂 me and usher go fight."

Folake Akinwale(ogooluwa) said:

"The audience didn’t even stand to honour the entrance of the couple."

maria Jacobs said:

"Assemblies of God church, this was the song they used for people I did flower girl for."

Stephanie said:

"What's the need of doing reception if its another church service? Kuku save your money."

Adenuga Olajumoke Om said:

"I never seen a chosen member laughing something dey always vex them."

Digital dynamics said:

"And we always love it this way...and funny enough it's always fun."

Joyce said:

"Sorry o Shey na so the wedding gown be? Or dem no iron am?"

noble411 said:

"The groom is old, the bride is like not happy and the members are sad ......Religion is for the weak."

Lady shares family's ordeal with Lord's Chosen

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had shared her family's ordeal with the Lord's Chosen Church and dissociated herself from them.

The lady said that her brother had lost the use of his legs as a result of a nurse's wrong injection when he fell ill. She said her parents kept taking her brother to the Lord's Chosen church in a wheelchair, hoping for a miracle.

The lady said her parents continued for more than a year until her mum's sister visited. She said her mum's sister took the boy to the hospital, where he regained the use of his legs. She noted that her father, an Igbo man, married her mum, a Yoruba, and made her switch to his Lord's Chosen church.

