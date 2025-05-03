Verydarkman has left his both his fans and netizens talking sides over his clash with Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC

A throwback video of the outspoke TikToker trended online recently showing how he had earlier bashed the national body

The viral clip ignited specultaions around VDM’s arrest as many wonder if that could be what led to his current ordeal

A recovered video of Nigerian social media critic Verydarkman publicly condemning the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has gone viral on various social media platforms.

Recall that VDM was apprehended by police and EFCC on Friday, May 1, shortly after posting a video of himself at a GTBank branch with his mother. He stated they were there to protest some questionable deductions from her salary account for a loan she never received.

An old clip of the TikToker boldly attacking the national body for their alleegd furadlent praitces has left many wondering if it was the reason for his arrest.

In the video, VDM stated that 90 % of EFCC workers are corrupt and that we was very ready to prove it in court.

In his words:

“These people are very corrupt. EFCC are the most corrupt people. 90% of them ere very corrrupt. When they are ready i will prove it to them that 90% them are corrupt. If they want they should say Verydarkman defamed EFCC.”

Wacth the video below:

Old clip of VDM attacking EFCC trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

oj_royalite said:

"Going through the comment section i strongly believe we deserve our leaders."

princessbosslady2 wrote:

"Go and prove it in court. same EFCC you call for Bobrisky na wa oooo if e reach una turn he nor do anything 😂 but if na another person EFCC carry commenters go say well done na wa ooooo."

chairmanofph said:

"They want to know who is giving him information from the efcc as he alleged that he has informant in the efcc."

officially_alvero_moni said:

"Abeg make we tag anyone wey fit stand for this matter either big man or celebrities make we join hands together start to dey protest 💪🪧 starting from now all the RATEL fans need to come together because we no fit wait till Monday those people get plan ooo abeg make we no look this matter as ordinary we need to dey disturb now anywhere we dey as you we be RATEL Family make una give location make everything begins now 😭😭."

officially_alvero_moni said:

"Make we start protesting now before e reach Monday no time because if we keep quiet them go say wey he supporters especially he haters like failed comedian @comediandeeone ,as VDM take dey stand for all of us make we start up and fight for ham now because na this time he needs us most."

its__dotman said:

"Can one person fight the government? You need to apply sense to these things. Are more powerful than nnamdi Kanu, sowore and the likes? They will only cripple you and your ambition. Nigeria will be free when Nigerians are ready."

king_george747 wrote:

"VDM na wise man the main Evidence no dey follow VDM waka and the biggest mistake EFCC will make is to release VDM."

GTBank shares CCTV of VDM

Legit.ng earlier reported that Verydarkman’s sudden arrest has taken a new twist as Nigerian financial institution Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) speaks up.

Legit.ng also reported that Verydarkman’s lawyer, Deji, claimed the activist was dragged out of GTB bank by gunmen who taken away in a black van.

Following that, Guaranty Trust Bank released a footage of when VDM left their building and what followed next.

