A Nigerian lady has elicited mixed reactions online after showing netizens the messages she got from her former boyfriend

According to the lady, her former boyfriend got married to her best friend three years ago and chatted her up all of a sudden

In the course of their chat, the man confessed something heartbreaking he had discovered about his wife

A lady, @chi_omarhh, has made public her WhatsApp chat with her former boyfriend, who married her best friend named Bright three years ago.

The lady, still displeased about how things panned out between them, was unwelcoming to her ex, Dotun, who tried to meet up with her to no avail.

"I won't pass my boundaries if you give me this opportunity," her ex-boyfriend pleaded, as seen in one of the messages.

The lady refused, causing him to open up about his finding about his wife. He found out that the child his wife delivered doesn't belong to him.

"The child Bright gave birth to isn't mine," he broke the news to her.

Unmoved, the lady maintained her decision not to meet up with him and turned down his request to reconcile and allow him back into her life.

The chat the lady posted on TikTok got people talking.

Read their chats below:

Netizens react message from lady's ex-boyfriend

OliveBlack 🪼🧌 said:

"So assuming the child was his, he won’t remember he loved you according to his message 😂😂anyways it’s your choice tho."

Okikiola❤️ said:

"Even with the fact that my own keep asking me to forgive him and will still go out to say sh.it about me anyway story time is coming soon sha."

Gracey🥺❤️‍🩹 said:

"You for still collect that flight money first😂 collect the double and keep collecting, na him go block you by himself."

Shasha said:

"They always come back. Waited for this guy for 4years only for him to marry another 💔 and left everything in the hands of God. They got divorced with."

Ama said:

"You don fall my hand you for first collect that flight money all that talk no matter."

nobodysfavourite02 said:

"Omo 🥺🥺🥺 I am just imagining how you were feeling that period it happened….your boyfriend and your friend."

Ms oma ✨ said:

"You first made a mistake by not collecting that flight money chaiii e pain me o."

Amber said:

"So all these things wey Dey happen for Nollywood Dey happen for real life too."

