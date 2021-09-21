The Arewa Youth Federation is happy with Nigerians who took to the streets of the US to protest against secession

According to the group, the act of the Nigerians living in the US is commendable and should be emulated by other citizens

The group also encouraged the media team of the presidency to continue projecting Nigeria in good light

FCT, Abuja - A pressure group, Arewa Youth Federation has lauded Nigerians living in the United States of America for showing solidarity with the country and its president, Muhammadu Buhari in New York as world leaders converge for the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The group in a statement signed by its president, Muhammad Matazu described the act as patriotic and appealed to the few who have refused to see the good things happening in the country to have a rethink.

President Buhari will address the UN General Assembly on Friday, September 24. Photo credit: UN

Source: UGC

Some Nigerians living abroad under the aegis, “One Nigeria Group” had organised a procession on the streets of New York to show their support for their country as world leaders assembled for the annual meeting of UNGA.

The participants waved the Nigerian national flags, sported t-shirts, and displayed banners announcing progress made, their commitment to one Nigeria, and a yearning for peace and progress.

Reacting to the development, the Arewa group said it was impressed that some patriotic Nigerians abroad chose to register their support of President Buhari and the continued existence of Nigeria as one, indivisible country.

Part of the statement read:

“We find this patriotic act by Nigerians in America highly commendable. This is so because throwing tantrums on the nation and President Muhammadu Buhari has been made very lucrative business by enemies of the country particularly those living abroad.”

The statement further urged the president's media handles not to relent in highlighting the successes of the various flagship programmes undertaken by the Buhari administration since 2015.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that some Nigerians in the US staged a solidarity march in support of the president.

The supporters staged the march near the United Nations Secretariat adorning the green-white-green colours of Nigeria.

President Buhari is in New York for the UNGA and will address the assembly on Friday, September 24.

Meanwhile, President Buhari met with Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General of the World Trade Organization in New York while waiting to attend the UNGA meeting.

Photos of the meeting were shared by Femi Adesina, special adviser to the president on media and publicity on his official Facebook page on Tuesday, September 20.

According to him, the meeting between the duo took place on Monday, September 20.

