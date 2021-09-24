Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Thursday said by giving his Osun State counterpart, Adegboyega Oyetola, another four years in office, the state would gain more from him.

Akeredolu spoke on the sidelines of 30th anniversary of the creation of Osun, where 28 distinguished and prominent citizens of the state were honoured.

The Ondo State helmsman, who said achieving milestone of 30 year was worth celebrating, noted that “it has been a wonderful celebration having identified those who build, the founding fathers of this state and those who have contributed to the development of this state is now been given award, I think the government is doing very well.

“I believe this state will turn around totally because the state is in very good hands now and as you can see, change is what is happening in the state. So, I am sure that with this foundation and giving the governor another four years after this four years, the state will stand to gain a lot from him.”

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Osun government, Ismail Omipidan, said Oyetola, who ensured a minute silence was held in honour of the first Civilian Governor of the State, the late Isiaka Adeleke, said it was deserving to pay tributes to the illustrious men and women who have held sway as leaders of the people.

Source: Legit