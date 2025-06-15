Shehu Sani reacts to PFN President’s comment on Nigeria's problem

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, said Nigeria needs spirit the President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) Bishop Wale Oke, claimed Nigeria’s problem is beyond human beings.

The General Overseer of the Sword of Spirit Ministries (a.k.a Christ Life Church) said Nigeria’s problem is beyond what man can handle ordinarily.

Shehu Sani says it seems Nigeria needs spirits for its problem after the PFN President’s comment. Photo credit: @HODChurchNG/@ShehuSani

Source: Twitter

Reacting to Bishop Oke’s claim via his X handle @ShehuSani, Senator Sani said, So, we need spirits.

Reactions to PFN president’s comment on Nigeria’s problem

@ai_fibonacci

No sire! It's what we don't need actually, contemporary politicians whom the habitability of early Nigeria made them who they are today but in turn made Nigeria relatively unhabitable.

This made me wonder if some politicians ain't atheist. But at least you they believe in death.

@Topwise360

Let's start employing spirits then.

@Olynwaoma

Even God should be amazed at the garbage Nigerian leaders vomit daily just to massage their failure.

@musajidda

When it comes to contract awards, budget padding and payments of allowances our leaders can handle it, but when it comes to solving Nigeria's problem, you will link us to marine kingdom. Ok.

@xhardest

I guess Europe and the rest of the world were developed with prayer. Maybe it is time to talk about the level of ignorance in Nigeria.

@nwachineke9332

You are free to make fun from it just because things are better for you but soon even you will share from it.

@mikea1412

Nigeria problem is Islamic demonic . Light and darkness can’t coexist.

