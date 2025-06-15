A political analyst Kelly Agaba has explained the reason Governor Hyacinth Alia might not be re-elected in 2207

The National Coordinator of the Citizens Coalition said the people of Benue state will send Governor Alia back to the altar

Agaba mentioned the offences committed by Governor Alia and how he can regain the trust of the people ahead of the 2027 election

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The National Coordinator of the Citizens Coalition, Kelly Agaba, said Benue state governor, Hyacinth Alia’s approach to governance has been disappointing.

Agaba said the people of Benue state deserve better not nepotism and clannishness, especially from a priest.

Agaba says the opposition and the Benue people will send Governor Alia back to the altar. Photo credit: Emmanuel Ter

Source: Facebook

He said Alia’s administration has been devastating and he has a slim chance of being re-elected as governor in 2027.

The political analyst stated this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng ob Sunday, June 15, 2025.

“People are beginning to see that he's more interested in favoring his own group rather than serving the entire state. Benue South, in particular, feels marginalized. There are no state projects, and appointments are largely reserved for his favourites.

Agaba said Governor Alia has failed to secure the lives and properties of the Benue people. He argued that the governor is out of touch with reality as it concerns security in the north-central state.

“That's another area where he's failed. He hasn't shown the leadership we need to tackle insecurity. His recent dismissal of the issue was laughable, especially after Naka was attacked just a day later. It shows he's out of touch with reality.”

He said the opposition has adopted the strategy of capitalize on the governor's failures ahead of the 2027 elections.

Agaba added that the opposition would send Governor Alia to the altar by offering a better alternative to the people.

“We're gathering momentum, and our coalition is strong. We'll capitalize on the governor's failures and offer a better alternative to the people of Benue. We're confident that come 2027, we'll retire him back to the altar.”

2027: Message to Benue Governor Alia

He warned that Governor Alia will the consequences if he does not change his style of governance in 2027.

“I'd say it's time for him to take a hard look at his governance style and make some serious changes. The people of Benue are not fooled by press releases and condolence messages. We want action, not words. If he doesn't shape up, he'll face the consequences in 2027.”

Alia reacts as over 100 Killed in Fresh Benue attack

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Alia strongly condemned the recent massacre of innocent citizens at Yelewata village.

Legit.ng recalls that armed men suspected to be herders terrorising the state launched an unprovoked attack on Yelewata on Friday night, June 13, killing around 100 people.

Condemning the development, Governor Alia described the attack as a bloodbath, offering assurance to residents amid concerns.

Benue: Tinubu told to declare state of emergency

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a group of bishops have urged President Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in Benue State due to escalating violence and killings.

The clerics expressed solidarity with Bishop Wilfred Anagbe of Makurdi, who has received threats for condemning the ongoing atrocities.

They called on the government, civil society, and the international community to act swiftly to stop the bloodshed and protect citizens.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng