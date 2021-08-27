The governor of Osun state, Adegboyega Oyetola, has cleared the air on the alleged fight between him and Aregbesola

Oyetola noted that he has no personal grudges against his predecessor in office, adding that they only disagree on the issue of governance

According to him, he contributed immensely to the success Aregbesola recorded when he was governor, as the chief of staff

Osogbo, Osun - Amid speculations on the alleged rift with his predecessor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, the governor of Osun state, Adegboyega Oyetola, has finally set the record straight.

The News reports that Oyetola says he has no problem with Aregbesola, who is now the minister of interior, except on the issue of governance.

Governor Oyetola has reacted to the alleged rift with Aregbesola. Credit: Gboyega Oyetoa.

Legit.ng gathered that the governor said this while reacting to reports of a rift between him and the minister, who he served as chief of staff for eight years when he was governor.

Recently, there have been clashes between supporters of Aregbesola and Oyetola in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over the ward congresses in the state.

Relationship with my former boss Aregbesola is cordial

The report said that while speaking during his appearance on a programme monitored on Osun State Broadcasting Cooperation (OSBC), Oyetola said he has no problem with his former boss, having served him for eight years as chief of staff.

He said:

“My relationship with Ogbeni is very cordial. I see him as my brother so there is nothing to it. At least, somebody I served for eight years to ensure his success, why would I be working against him?

“But when it comes to the issue of governance, yes, we could have issues relating to your own style and I think it is expected and it is normal.”

He also dismissed the alleged rift among members of APC in Osun state, saying that they only have differences in ideology.

The governor said:

“We only have differences in ideology. We can have issues in policies and others but that doesn’t change the focus of governance and you could see that by every standard, I am a man of peace and Osun is noted for peace. We must maintain this as a party and in Osun generally.”

He added that APC as a family would resolve whatever issues among its members without resort to litigation.

