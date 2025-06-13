Rev. Dr. Jerry Nwachukwu has warned Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, against accepting a vice-presidential slot in the 2027 election

Nwachukwu asserted that Obi, a beloved national figure, could win the presidency under any political platform

The cleric also predicted Obi could defeat President Tinubu if supported by a united opposition and strong regional backing

Idemili North LGA, Anambra state - As the 2027 general elections draw closer, a renowned Pentecostal cleric, Rev. Dr. Jerry Nwachukwu, has cautioned the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, not to consider deputising anyone, but should run for presidency.

The cleric warned that Obi would be killing his political career if he decided to play the role of a running mate to anyone in the 2027 presidential election, as his supporters worldwide would dump him.

Obi, who has allegedly joined the coalition to unseat President Tinubu, has reportedly been urged to step down and become Atiku Abubakar's running mate in a single-term presidency.

Many concerned Nigerians, including the Obidient Movement, have, however, insisted that Obi is being positioned for the presidency.

But Dr. Nwachukwu suggested that Obi, being a notable and admirable political figure, could be supported under any political platform, but would be rejected by Nigerians if he deputised any other person.

Nigerians will vote for Obi in any party - Nwachukwu

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng correspondent in his church at No. 19 Ezendu Street, Nkpor-Agu, Idemili North local government area of Anambra state, Nwachukwu said:

"In 2027, Peter Obi should never accept to deputise anybody under any circumstances.

"Any political party he joins, Nigerians will still vote for him. But instead of being a running mate for anyone, he should not run at all, because, well-meaning Nigerians, especially the Obidient Movement, will reject such a ticket.

"Accepting to be a running mate will be the worst political decision he has ever made, no matter the promise attached to it. Instead of Peter Obi accepting the role of a running mate, and disgracing himself at the polls, he should allow President Tinubu to go for a second tenure and complete the slot of the South."

Nwachukwu predicts Obi's victory, gives conditions

Rev. Nwachukwu also predicted that if the major opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) should accept to make Peter Obi their concensus candidate, and other political parties also adopt him as their concensus candidate - with strong supports from the North, Southeast, and other places, he would defeat President Tinubu and the APC.

He, however, suggested that Obi should accept to be president for four years only, and then hand over the baton.

What will happen if Obi runs as VP to Atiku - LP chieftain

In a related development, a Labour Party (LP) chieftain, Comrade Sylvester Edet Okon, said Peter Obi running as vice president to Atiku in the 2027 presidential election would be a strategic misstep.

Okon said the Obidient Movement would see Obi running as Atiku’s vice as a betrayal of their push for a break from traditional politics.

The former LP councillorship candidate in Eneyo South Ward, Akpabuyo local government area, Cross River state, stated this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng.

