30+ ideas for knotless braids: cool braided hairstyles for women

Over the last couple of years, women's hairstyles have evolved, and there is a growing interest in protective hairstyles. Knotless braids have become preferable because they are easier to do and protect the hairline from damage. Did you know that they are also less painful to install than traditional ones?

From box braids hairstyles for black women to ombre styles, knotless braids are the in-thing in 2021. They promote hair growth, offer styling flexibility, and are pain-free. Besides, they have the potential to last longer hence reducing the frequency of hair salon appointments.

Top ideas for knotless braids

Here are all the top ideas for the protective and cool braid hairstyles that you should try before the end of 2021.

1. Knotless box braids

Usually, knotless braided hairstyles are done in a box-style design. The design is very neat, low maintenance, and long-lasting. The best part about cute box braids hairstyles is you can style them as you wish.

2. Long knotless braids

This style is for the adventurous woman who loves long and flowing hair. It gives a princess-like look and feel. Ladies who rock this style can choose between braids that go all the way down the waist or even longer.

How do you style knotless braids? You can style them in an updo or double buns when you need to secure them in place, or just them flow backwards.

3. The jungle look

The jungle effect is achieved by pulling out small parts of the hair extensions. This is one of the trending African braids designs in 2021 because it is elegant and eye-catching.

4. Short curly bob

Short box braids can never go out of style. This look revamps the traditional bob style by adding some curls at the end. The curls can be in the colour of your choice for the perfect look.

5. Cornrows at the front

This is not a new style. It has knotless cornrows at the front and knotless braids at the back. This look is elegant and versatile. You can wear it to the office or social function and stand out in both.

6. The African goddess

This look is done using goddess locs that give off a more bohemian styling because the ends are curly, unlike the regular faux locs. This style is ideal for naturally artistic people who love to stand out in a crowd.

7. The rainbow look

While this is not your average look for the office, it is ideal for young girls on a school break. The December school break is fast approaching, so you can try this on your little princess or teenager.

8. The side part

The side part is stylish and feminine. It falls on one side of the face and can be easily achieved using medium or long braids.

9. Blonde box braids

This style is for bold women. Knotless blonde braids are best done on African women with a fair skin tone. If you want a more dramatic look, you can dye your hair blonde before having it plaited.

10. The twisty look

This look is achieved using a feed-in technique, where the braiding hair is fed into the natural hair, unlike the regular Senegalese twists. It is a great style that you can wear in or out of the workplace.

11. The jumbo knotless style

To achieve this look, you must be willing to have more hair extensions installed in your hair. The jumbo style is perfect for teenagers and ladies in their early adulthood years.

12. Knotless Fulani

Fulani women are known for their colourful braids that incorporate beads, cowries shells, and other accessories. This style is ideal for both children and adults.

13. Long faux locs

The distinguishing feature between faux and goddess locs is the sealed ends in faux locs. Instead of doing the usual short of medium length faux locs, you can install very long ones using the knotless technique to prevent traction alopecia.

14. Short faux locs with a dash of colour

This style is a great alternative for women who cannot stand very long hair. Knotless short faux locs are ideal for work and social functions. You can play around with them by adding a dash of colour to make them pop.

15. The Up-do

This style is quite common and is best for people who would rather not have hair on their faces. You simply tie your braids in a neat bun for an elegant look.

16. Ombre braids

The ombre trend started a few years back and is unlikely to go out of fashion. This style makes the hair look more dimensional and voluminous and makes the wearer appear younger and fresher.

17. Knotless braids with curls

This is a simple variation to ordinary braids. The curls make the entire look cuter and add style to the hair. You can purchase these hair extensions pre-curled. If you do not find the pre-curled ones, you can curl them yourself using perm rods.

18. Ponytail

This is another timeless hairstyle that can be worn to work or other occasions. It is best done on medium-length or long braids, and you can also play around with some colour if you wish.

19. Medium knotless style

This is a fantastic alternative to the jumbo style. Some women may feel that jumbo braids are pretty bulky, so medium-sized ones are ideal for them. This style is versatile in terms of styling, and it also lasts a long time.

20. The short look

This hairstyle is for the woman who does not wish to have hair all over their face. It can be styled into a bob or accessorized using rubber bands or beads. You can also choose to have curled ends or not.

21. Triangle sectioning

Box braids are the typical knotless style. However, you can have your hair sectioned in triangles instead for a more fabulous look.

22. Micro braids

If you do not mind spending a lot of time at your next hair appointment, you can try the knotless microbraids. These are done by sectioning the hair into really tiny parts before plaiting it. The result is terrific.

23. Mohawk

The mohawk style is for the bold and artistic people who love expressing their style fearlessly. This style can be done in a knotless technique to prevent hair breakage and loss.

24. Knotless wool twists

This protective hairstyle uses yarn instead of braiding hair extensions. The result is a unique and appealing style that lasts a long time.

25. The Bantu look

Did you know that you can have Bantu knots installed using the knotless technique? This look is ideal for holidays and vacations, especially in hot and humid areas.

26. The wavy style

This style is different from the curly look because the waves start close to the hair roots. In the curly style, the curls normally begin towards the end of the braids. Usually, the wavy look is achieved using hot water by professional stylists.

27. Afro kinky twists

This gorgeous hairstyle is unique because it is made using kinky hair extensions as opposed to the usual ones that have a smooth feel. Instead, they have a coarse feel and are very long-lasting.

28. The two-toned look

In this style, two different colours of extensions are used to braid hair. You can use the colours you prefer. If you work in a very formal setting, it is best to avoid very bright colours.

29. Double bun

This is a fun look for women who are tired of the single bun hairstyle. It is elegant, playful, and suitable for the weekend or social functions.

30. Half updo & half down

This is a fun variation to the regular updo or flowing down styles. The braids on the top section of the head are held in a neat bun, and the other half is allowed to flow backwards.

31. Rubberband braids

Accessorizing knotless braids with rubber bands is a simple way of making them pop. You can use different colours of rubber bands or stick with one colour.

Difference between traditional & knotless braids styles

Traditional braids typically have a knot at the bottom. This knot allows the hairstylist to fix the hair extension onto the hair. On the other hand, knotless ones have do not have a knot. Instead, they lie flat on the scalp.

What is the point of knotless braids?

The primary point of the knotless technique is to prevent traction alopecia that results from hair extensions being installed too tight with the knots.

Many women prefer knotless braids because they are painless to install and they protect the hair from breaking. They are also stylish and a must-try.

