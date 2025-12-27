Doris Ogala has made a new video to speak about Pastor Chris Okafor while sharing the dollar gift she allegedly received from him

In the video, she claimed that she saw the cleric a few days before Christmas and stated what they discussed

She also shared screenshots of his messages and calls as proof that she was not lying

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has continued to drag the founder of Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministry, also known as Liberation City, Pastor Chris Okafor, as fresh allegations were made against him.

The actress has been involved in a long-running dispute with the cleric over an alleged failed relationship.

Several videos have been shared by her in which claims were made about what allegedly happened between them.

Ratel President had allegedly intervened after the actress was arrested and detained, as one of the cleric’s alleged daughters spoke about him.

In one of her recent videos, Doris showed $10,000 which she claimed was allegedly given to her by the cleric. It was stated that she was called by Pastor Chris Okafor on December 23, 2025, when the money was allegedly handed over.

She added that the cleric banks with a particular financial institution, and that the money was given to her in an envelope bearing the bank’s name.

Further claims were made as Doris Ogala displayed messages and call logs which she said were sent by the cleric before they met.

While praying over the money, she stated that the gift would not turn into an evil transaction between them.

Doris Ogala claims Pastor Chris Okafor wants her to lie

In the same video, Ogala claimed that Pastor Chris Okafor wanted her to say that all the allegations she made were done on the instruction of some clerics.

She stated that she was not ready to shift blame to any cleric and insisted that she was not blackmailing Pastor Chris Okafor with her statements.

The actress also said she was stunned by claims allegedly made by the police, as she showed a cigarette and stated that she does not take any substance.

How fans reacted to Doris Ogala's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video shared by the actress. Here are comments below:

@chefvincent.kitchen commented:

"You are in love with the guy and una go soon settle."

@amaraspecial reacted:

"In this era of digital recording,,,, you no wear glass,watch or something to record."

@doris_shoesluxe stated:

"This am here sir sounds like you still love this manoooo. Abi na me don't understand it."

@adaego_posh shared:

"No chop from that money babe, share it to needy and motherless children. Don’t even touch the money."

@easylife20252 wrote:

"Why you collect ham. Now you dey cast by fire after u collect cash."

@bernicenk31 shared:

"Transfer with his name would be better. He can come and deny that he didn't give u."

Doris Ogala shares encounter with Pastor Chris Okafor

Legit.ng had reported that Doris Ogala had granted an interview about her experience and how she allegedly met Pastor Chris Okafor. According to her, they have both met in the village and in Lagos, as she shared the names and addresses of the places they used to see.

