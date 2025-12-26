A Tunisian player has issued a bold statement ahead of their clash against Nigeria at the 2025 AFCON

The Carthage Eagles won their first match of the tournament 1-0 against the Cranes of Uganda on Tuesday, December 23

Both teams will meet for the first time after their round of 16 clash at the 2023 edition of the continental showpiece

Montassar Talbi has issued a strong message ahead of Tunisia's clash against Nigeria at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The Carthage Eagles will take on the Super Eagles at the Complexe Sportif de Fez on Saturday, December 27.

In their opening match, Tunisia recorded a 3-1 victory against the Cranes of Uganda, with Ellyes Skhiri scoring a header and a brace from Elias Achouri.

Nigeria beat Tanzania 2-1 in their opening match at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. Photo by: Abdel Majid BZIOUAT/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

On the other hand, Nigeria overpowered Tanzania by 2-1 thank to goals from Hull City defender Semi Ajayi and Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman.

They respect us - Talbi

Tunisia defender Montassar Talbi explained that the Carthage Eagles have earned their respect in African football over the years, not recently.

The FC Lorient defender said Tunisia have qualified for the last three World Cup, cementing their status as one of the most consistent teams in Africa.

The 27-year-old believes they can do better in this year's edition of the AFCON. Talbi said via aclsports:

"Tunisia got their respect for a long time. I think we have also achieved a lot recently. The team has qualified for three consecutive FIFA World Cups, and even at the Africa Cup of Nations, we have done well.

"The rest of Africa respects us now but we think we can go bigger and do better; that depends on us. We'll take everything step by step, we are really focused on the next game (Nigeria)."

We are not favourites - Talbi

Former Rubin Kazan defender Montassar Talbi has played down talk that Tunisia are the favourites to win tomorrow's match against Nigeria.

Talbi said the Carthage Eagles will give the Super Eagles a good fight when both teams clash on the pitch.

He explained that the results of the match would determine who tops the group. The FC Lorient star said:

Tunisia beat Uganda 3-1 in their first match of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco. Photo by: Paul ELLIS / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

"I don't think that we are the favourite in tomorrow's match because Nigeria did well in their first match against Uganda, they are doing well.

"We are confident and hope to make it a good match."

Tunisia beat Nigeria 1-0 at the 2021 AFCON, with Youssef Msakni scoring the only goal after beating goalkeeper Maduka Okoye.

The Super Eagles have featured in 20 AFCONs, lifting the title thrice, and finishing in second place five times.

Nigeria have finished in the top three in 13 of their last 15 AFCON appearances, per Al Jazeera.

Oliseh names player better than Osimhen, Lookman

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles legend Sunday Oliseh has ignored the performances of Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman while hailing a debutant following Nigeria’s clash with Tanzania on Tuesday, December 23.

Oliseh commended the work rate of Sevilla forward Akor Adams during the clash between Nigeria and Tanzania.

Source: Legit.ng