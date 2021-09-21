Nigerian celebrity blogger and media mogul, Linda Ikeji, celebrated her 41st birthday on September 19, 2021, and held an intimate dinner with family and close friends.

However, while there may have not been a lot of buzz surrounding this year's birthday celebration, Ikeji was not about to be caught 'unfresh'.

The millionaire businesswoman chose quite the ensemble for her birthday celebration.

The media mogul sported a neon look for her birthday. Photo credit: @officiallindaikeji

Source: Instagram

She took to her Instagram page to share photos of herself in a neon yellow dress with a flower print clutch purse.

While she may have appeared stunning in her usual way, there was nothing regular about her look.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

In this article, Legit.ng did a little bit of digging into the worth of the fashion items rocked by the celebrity blogger and well, you'll be wowed by how much they cost.

The dress

The mother of one rocked an Alex Perry Drake crêpe midi dress which according to Lyst.com costs $886 which is about N365,000 when converted. It is, however, currently sold out on the site.

The purse

As one of her accessories, Linda sported a Fendi clutch. The purse is a floral printed velvet peekaboo click shoulder bag with a chain strap. According to Glamood's website, the designer purse originally costs €2,200 (about N1 million) but is currently going for €798, that is N385,689.

The shoes

The Christian Louboutin shoes also known as the 'Spikaqueen' costs $ 1,095.00 (N451,206) on their official website. However, only white and some other colours are available on the site.

The exact pair of heels rocked by Ikeji is available on another website, Modesens and it is going for the same price.

Laura Ikeji's collection of sunglasses

Nigerian fashion entrepreneur, Laura Ikeji, is one style enthusiast who is in love with the luxury side of life and holds no apologies for it.

The mother of three - who is known for giving fans glimpses of her wardrobe - is certainly a collector of high-end branded fashion items and it goes without saying that she has an expensive taste when it comes to looking good.

Just recently, she shared a video in which she flaunted her collection of designer sunglasses, and in that video, 20 sunshades were showcased.

Source: Legit.ng