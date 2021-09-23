30+ ideas for wedding gowns: find inspiration for your big day

Is your big day fast approaching, but you are yet to find the best dress? Whether you are planning a budget wedding or wish to splurge without worry, your dress is the most critical thing to pick. Check out these top ideas for wedding gowns before making your final decision.

Which type of gown is best for your wedding? The best one is the dress that flatters your body, feels comfortable, and leaves others in awe of how amazing you look. In the contemporary world, there are numerous wedding vendors who stock fantastic wedding gowns. Choosing one out of numerous wedding dresses can be daunting, but we are here to help you make the right decision.

Top ideas for wedding gowns

There are different wedding gown styles, and each bride should choose what they like best. Here are the top ideas for bridal dresses that you should look to find inspiration for your big and special day.

1. The bedazzled look

If you are not on a tight budget and are into couture wedding gowns, this exquisite gown is for you. It is shiny, unique, and very detailed. Did you notice how the long right sleeve goes well with the short off-shoulder left one?

2. Off-shoulder mermaid

Mermaid wedding gowns in Nigeria have become very common. They are ideal for women with muscular or curvy hourglass shapes. This mermaid design is made more elegant and unique by the off-shoulder sleeves and the plunging sweetheart neckline.

3. The slip-on gown

Slip-on dresses have existed for many decades. Even so, they are a fantastic wedding inspiration, especially for brides who want a simple but chic look. You can use embroidered lace to make the gown unique.

4. Slip-on with plunging neckline

This design is a fantastic alternative to the woman who finds the regular slip-on dress a little too dull. If you are unafraid of showing some cleavage, rock this dress.

5. Lace top slip-on mermaid dress

There are endless ways to wear slip-on bridal dresses. Yet another option is to have the top in lace and have the mermaid dress. You can add some lace details at the point the mermaid flare begins.

6. The high-slitted dress

High slits are for women who wish to show off their legs. Besides, they allow the bride to show off the shoes they picked for their big day.

7. The Cinderella look

If you want to feel like a true princess, try this look. It looks just like the princesses you read about or watched on TV. You can alter the neckline and sleeves if you feel like a plunging neckline and off-shoulder sleeves are not for you.

8. Nude lace mermaid design

The nude lace trend has gained popularity because it makes a dress look sheer, chic, and a little sexy. A nude lace top goes well with a mermaid gown and a long cathedral veil.

9. Petal-inspired

Are flower petals your favourite thing? If so, try this petal-inspired dress. Its design is intricate, chic, and elegant for the modern bride.

10. The transformative design

A transformative dress allows you to have two designs in one. You can put on the conservative look with a capelet or bolero for the church function and remove it for a modern, sexy look at the reception. A bolero or capelet also tones down the high-slitted design.

11. The high-low look

High low bridal dresses are a great choice for modern brides. They feature fashionable and functional silhouettes characterized by being long in the back and short in the front. A high-low gown allows you to walk down the aisle easily and show off your shoe and legs.

12. Elegant mix and match

Traditionally, wedding gowns were white. Today, people are more open-minded. You can mix the traditional white with a bit of colour. The white cape on top of the one-shoulder ivory gown is exquisite.

13. Conservative and stylish

Sophistication and style can also be achieved without showing much skin. This gown is ideal for a conservative bride. The long sleeves, solid V-neckline, and flowing design are elegant.

14. A little laced-up

This is a perfect way of covering up on your big day if you are a little conscious of your upper body or conservative. The long lace sleeves and lace neck are the perfect amount of lace for a classy look.

15. Bewitchingly fabulous midi dress

Some brides would rather skip the long and flowing dresses and opt for a midi-dress instead. The puffy sleeves on this gown and the bridal headgear make this outfit outstanding and ideal for a court wedding.

16. Eye-catching midi with short tail

What's there not to love about this unique wedding dress? It is simple yet elegant. The way the single shoulder design runs to make the tail is clever. This midi dress is gorgeous and ideal for a wedding at the registry.

17. Classic A-line

A classic A-line dress is fitted to your waist and then flares out gradually to the hem. This design is excellent for the woman who wishes to draw attention to the neckline or bust. A nude-lace back paired with a trimmed veil enhances the appearance of the gown.

18. Textured ruffles

This is one of the most elegant couture wedding gowns ever. It has so many details, and the textured ruffles add to its beauty. This dress is for the bride who does not mind spending a considerable amount on her dress.

19. Dramatic sleeves

This dress is evidence that a minimalistic design can go well with some drama. Dramatic sleeves have a wow factor to them. They are ideal for brides who want gowns with romantic and feminine touches.

20. Ruffles and pearls combo

No woman ever went wrong with pearls. Combine pearls with a ruffle neck top, and you have a unique gown. The ruffles allow you to show off just enough skin.

21. Intricate ballroom design

You can combine the vintage bridal look with some modern elements. The traditional ballroom gown is unlikely to go out of fashion. You can revamp it by adding intricate details with lace or rhinestones.

22. Ankara-infused design

Do you want to add a little touch of African fabric to your dress? Go ahead and do it. You can keep the traditional white gown look but brighten it up with a piece of colourful African fabric.

23. Perfect culture fusion

This gown is excellent for brides who want a perfect balance between African and western cultures. The top and tail are made of beautiful African fabric, while the skirt uses the traditional white fabric. The result is breathtaking.

24. Full-on African

Brides can also choose a full-Ankara gown. This Ankara mermaid dress with one dramatic sleeve is classy and stylish for the modern

25. Traditional African outfit

In most Nigerian and African cultures, a traditional wedding is as important as a white one. The traditional Nigerian wedding attire can be worn to both events by bold brides who love their culture deeply.

26. Green and feathery

A feathered wedding dress puts a twist on the traditional bridal gown. Instead of simply adding feathers, you can also choose a green gown. This colour is ideal for the bride who loves the outdoors and nature.

27. The goddess look

It is indisputable that this gown's design is breathtaking. The neckline with wings, lace details, and intricate jewellery work make it unique. The design of the headgear covers the hair and makes this look ideal for a Muslim bride.

28. All black

For many years, black was associated with sadness and mourning. Today, the bride who wishes to demystify traditional beliefs can choose a black gown. This gown is rather unconventional and requires a bold woman to wear it.

29. Decadent open back

A gown with an open back has some terrific peculiarity. It is dramatic, cute, and sexy and is a must-have for the modern bride.

30. Halter neck mermaid

This is a great variation of the traditional halter neck that has one non-broken strap that ties at the back of the neck. The beads that run all the way down the middle of the dress make it classier.

31. Pink tiered tulle ball gown

Pink wedding dresses are slowly becoming the new trend. Some brides want a pink-tinged dress, while others want a darker pink. You cannot go wrong with a pink tiered tulle dress.

The wedding gowns above are classy, chic, exquisite, and simply breath-taking. We hope they help you to choose the best design and colour for your big day.

