Raphael Onyedika could soon be swapping Belgium for Turkey after reports emerged that the Super Eagles midfielder has given his approval for a potential move to Galatasaray once the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations concludes.

The transfer, if completed, would reunite him with Super Eagles teammate Victor Osimhen and add another Nigerian presence to the Turkish champions’ squad.

Raphael Onyedika has reportedly agreed to join Galatasaray after the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. Photo by Nicolas Tucat

Source: Getty Images

Onyedika, currently on international duty with Nigeria in Morocco, is believed to have communicated his openness to the move before AFCON kicked off, Turkiye Today reports.

While nothing has been finalised yet, all signs point to Galatasaray preparing formal talks with Club Brugge in the coming days.

Galatasaray's move for Onyedika gathers momentum

Sources close to the negotiations suggest Galatasaray officials are lining up discussions with Club Brugge over a possible transfer fee for Onyedika.

The Belgian club reportedly value the midfielder at around €25 million, reflecting his growing importance and consistent performances in the Jupiler Pro League and European competitions.

Galatasaray, however, are expected to open talks with an initial bid between €10 million and €15 million, with room to improve the offer depending on outgoing transfers.

One such situation revolves around goalkeeper Ederson, whose potential sale could free up additional funds for the Turkish giants.

For Onyedika, who has scored one goal in 14 appearances this season for Club Brugge per Transfermarkt, the timing feels right because at 24, he has established himself as one of the most reliable defensive midfielders in Belgium and has become a regular feature in Nigeria’s midfield setup.

A move to Galatasaray would offer him Champions League football and the chance to compete for trophies every season.

Osimhen factor plays a major role

Osimhen’s success at Galatasaray appears to have played a significant role in Onyedika’s willingness to consider the switch to Turkey.

The Super Eagles striker joined the Istanbul club permanently last summer after a sensational loan spell and has since become a cult hero.

Victor Osimhen was voted the MVP of the Turkish Super Lig last season after leading Galatasaray to win the league title. Photo by Franck Fife

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen’s debut season was nothing short of extraordinary. He finished as the Turkish Super Lig Golden Boot winner, led Galatasaray to a league and cup double, and was crowned Super Lig MVP.

His impact has not only elevated the club’s global profile but also made Galatasaray an attractive destination for top African players.

The prospect of linking up with Osimhen both domestically and in Europe is said to appeal strongly to Onyedika, especially as both players already share strong friendship within the Super Eagles setup.

What Onyedika would bring to Galatasaray

Onyedika’s profile fits perfectly into Galatasaray’s long-term vision.

Known for his ball recovery and positional discipline, the Super Eagles midfielder offers balance and protection in midfield, qualities that could complement the club’s attacking firepower.

His performances at AFCON will also be closely monitored, as a strong tournament could strengthen Club Brugge’s negotiating position.

But for now, he is yet to make an appearance in the competition with Wilfred Ndidi starting ahead of him.

Galatasaray eyes another Nigerian midfielder

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Turkish football expert, Arda Özkurt, Galatasaray are exploring the opportunity to sign midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka.

The 20-year-old has been largely sidelined from Chelsea’s first-team plans under Enzo Maresca, with the London club looking to facilitate a transfer for him.

