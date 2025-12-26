The Nigerian Police have arrested two key bandits linked to violent crimes across multiple states

The force also revealed that a covert operation yielded weapons, cash, and a motorcycle tied to kidnapping activities

The Inspector-General commended the police efforts, urging public support in combating crime

The Nigeria Police Force has announced the arrest of two notorious bandits and kidnapping kingpins.

The Police said that they were linked to violent crimes across Kwara and neighbouring states, marking what authorities describe as a major operational breakthrough against organised criminal networks.

The suspects were apprehended in a covert operation by operatives of the Force Intelligence Department–Intelligence Response Team (FID–IRT), working in collaboration with the Kwara state Police Command, along the Komen–Masallaci axis of Kaiama Local Government Area.

Suspects arrested during covert operation

A statement shared via X and cited by Legit.ng on Friday, December 26, the arrested suspects were identified as Abubakar Usman, also known as Siddi (26), and Shehu Mohammadu, alias Gide (30).

Police said both men were members of a dangerous banditry and kidnapping gang responsible for attacks across Katsina, Zamfara, Niger and Kwara states.

“The suspects were intercepted and arrested following actionable intelligence,” the police said in a statement issued on Friday.

Arms, ransom cash and motorcycle recovered

Items recovered during the operation included a brand new red Honda Ace 125 motorcycle valued at ₦1.85 million, ₦500,000 in cash believed to be unspent ransom proceeds, and an AK-47 rifle with a magazine loaded with 20 rounds of live ammunition.

According to investigators, the motorcycle was purchased with funds obtained from kidnapping ransoms.

Police link suspects to wider criminal network

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects belong to a syndicate terrorising multiple communities across the North-West and North-Central regions.

The gang is also alleged to be involved in supplying arms and ammunition to other criminal groups.

“Further findings indicate that the gang doubles as suppliers of weapons to criminal elements,” the police said.

Both suspects are currently cooperating with investigators to facilitate the arrest of other gang members and the recovery of additional arms.

One suspect linked to viral gun video

The police also disclosed that Abubakar Usman, alias Siddi, was recently identified as the individual seen in a viral social media video flaunting firearms and large sums of money.

“His arrest further validates ongoing intelligence-led efforts to track and dismantle criminal gangs operating across state lines,” the statement noted.

IGP commends operatives, urges public support

Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, commended the officers involved for their professionalism and dedication, reassuring Nigerians of the Force’s resolve to combat banditry and kidnapping nationwide.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains unwavering in its commitment to dismantling criminal networks and ensuring the safety and security of all citizens,” Egbetokun said.

The police urged members of the public to continue providing timely and credible information to support ongoing security operations, assuring that such cooperation remains critical to sustaining recent gains against organised crime.

