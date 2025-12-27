Fauziya Auwal becomes Nigeria's first astronaut candidate at Titan Space Industries

Her journey began with childhood dreams and international conferences in astrophysics

The budding astronaut, Auwal aims to use space science to address Nigeria's challenges

Fauziya Muhammad Auwal, a postgraduate Physics student at Kaduna State University, has entered Nigeria’s history books as the country’s first astronaut candidate at Titan Space Industries.

From childhood dreams of the stars to global research exposure, Auwal’s journey highlights determination, breaking gender barriers and a vision to use space science to solve Nigeria’s climate, security and development challenges.

Fauziya Auwal: 10 Key Facts About Nigeria’s First Astronaut Candidate

Source: UGC

1. She is Nigeria’s first astronaut candidate

Auwal has emerged as Nigeria’s first astronaut candidate at Titan Space Industries, a private space company that opens its programme to qualified candidates globally, regardless of nationality.

“They are trying to make space for everybody. You don’t have to be a citizen of the US or Europe,” she said.

2. Postgraduate student at Kaduna State University

The aspiring astronaut is currently a master’s student in the Physics Department of Kaduna State University (KASU), specialising in Astrophysics and Space Science Education.

“I am a master’s student in the Physics Department,” she confirmed.

3. Her journey began at international conferences

Auwal’s link to Titan Space Industries started through international exposure in astrophysics.

“I came across them through some friends I worked with doing astrophysics at an international conference,” she explained.

4. Childhood curiosity sparked her love for astronomy

Her interest in astronomy dates back to childhood, long before formal academic opportunities were available in Nigeria.

“It is something I have been wanting to do since childhood, so I have been reading and learning about astronomy and space online,” she said.

5. Global competitions strengthened her profile

Auwal has participated in international astronomy and astrophysics competitions, winning one in 2024 and presenting a research paper on external galaxies at a global conference.

“I think they are also part of the requirements that got me a place at the Titans,” she noted.

6. Mentorship came from beyond her university

Although she lacked strong local mentorship initially, encouragement from senior academics kept her focused.

“Professor Rabiah Sa’ad from Bayero University is the first person that has been motivating me,” she said.

7. Training at Titans begins officially next year

While already accepted, Auwal will commence structured astronaut training next year, including advanced space science courses.

“They can’t just take students to become astronauts without being trained,” she explained.

8. Her vision goes beyond space travel

For Auwal, the goal is not just going to space but using space science to transform Africa.

“It is not just about going to space, it is about bringing development change to the African continent,” she said.

9. She wants space science to solve Nigeria’s problems

Auwal believes space assets can support climate monitoring, agriculture, security and flood management in Nigeria.

“We are working on how to use space assets to tackle climate change, security and agriculture,” she said.

10. She plans to return and build capacity in Nigeria

Despite concerns about brain drain, Auwal insists her mission is to give back.

“I don’t think I would japa. I want to come back and bring positive change to my society,” she said.

She hopes to pioneer astronomy education at KASU and inspire young Nigerians.

“Consistency, dedication and patience might take you beyond the stars.”

Source: Legit.ng