130 legal practitioners were formally sworn in as Notaries Public by Justice K.O. Alogba at the Chief Judge’s courtroom in Lagos State

The ceremony reflects the Lagos Judiciary’s effort to enhance public access to authentication and certification services under the Notaries Public Act, 2023

Among the appointees, Somadina Eugene Okorie Esq., a prominent lawyer in intellectual property and business law

The courtroom of the Chief Judge of Lagos State was filled to capacity on Tuesday December 17, 2025, as 130 legal practitioners stood before Justice K.O. Alogba to take the oath that formally admits them into the ranks of Notaries Public.

The ceremony, held at exactly 12 noon inside the Chief Judge’s court seating in Osborne Ikoyi Lagos, marks a renewed effort by the Lagos Judiciary to strengthen public access to authentication and certification services under the Notaries Public Act, 2023.

Lagos State witnesses historic swearing-in of 130 notaries. Photo: LagosChiefJudge

Source: Getty Images

Among the appointees is top Lagos-based lawyer, Somadina Eugene Okorie Esq., a big player within the intellectual property and business law circles.

Moments after receiving his certificate, barrister Somadina while speaking to this reporter, described the event as “smooth, timely and orderly,” noting that being entrusted with the responsibility of a notary represents “another opportunity to serve the public.”

With nearly two decades of practice, barrister Somadina has carved a niche at the intersection of law, culture, and commerce, having undertaken matters ranging from intellectual property disputes to bankruptcy litigation etc.

His researches also investigate how legal innovation can help expand economic participation and preserve Africa’s cultural heritage.

Beyond the courtroom, he acts as legal representative to several prominent estates among which is that of late Chief Stephen Osita Osadebe and other top entertainers.

Barrister Somadina join other notaries ready to serve Lagos residents with essential civil services. Photo: LASG

Source: Facebook

Additionally, barrister Somadina serves as company secretary to a number of private enterprises within and outside the country. His work in Nigeria’s creative and entertainment sector has earned him recognition as one of the consistent legal pillars behind the growth of the industry.

For the newly sworn-in notaries, the appointment signals both professional progression and increased public trust. For residents, it offers wider access to essential civil services, from document authentication to affidavits within the country’s busiest commercial state.

Source: Legit.ng