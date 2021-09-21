Risikat Adegeye, one of the wives of the Juju legend King Sunday ‘Sunny Ade, died on Tuesday, September 21

Adegeye was an astute politician who represented the Amuwo-Odofin constituency during the 6th legislative Assembly

According to a statement, her burial ceremony would be announced after extensive consultations with the family

Amuwo-Odofin, Lagos - Risikat Adegeye, a former member of the Lagos state House of Assembly between 2011 and 2015, has been reported dead.

The Nation reports that the late Risikat, who died in the early hours of Tuesday, September 21, is one of the wives of Juju legend King Sunday ‘Sunny Ade.'

A former member of the Lagos state House of Assembly, Risikat Adegeye is dead. Credit: Sunny Ade

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng gathered that King Sunny Ade's 74th birthday which was slated for Wednesday, September 22, may be postponed following Risikat's death.

According to the report, friends and family members of the famous musician have been thrown into mourning over the incident.

It, however, said the circumstances surrounding the late Adegeye’s death were still sketchy.

The deceased was a two-time member of the Assembly Service Commission,

Her marriage to the Juju music maestro produced six male children.

PM News also reports that Adegeye, a devoted and loyal party member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), died after a brief sickness.

It said that George Folarin Olawande on behalf of the family confirmed the death in a statement on Tuesday, September 21.

The statement reads in part:

“We wish to formally inform, friends, well-wishers, political associates, and the general public that Hon Risikat Ajoke Adegeye passed on after a brief illness during the early hours of Tuesday, 21st September 2021.

“Hon Risikat Ajoke Adegeye was a Honourable member in the 6th Assembly of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

“She will be greatly missed not only by her immediate family but also by her political associates and followers. Further information in respect to her burial ceremony will be announced later after extensive consultations with the family. Thank you as we pray that she continues to rest peacefully and eternally with the Almighty God.”

She was a former chairmanship aspirant under the platform of APC, in Amuwo Odofin local government area.

Source: Legit