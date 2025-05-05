A Nigerian techie has commended the fans of Verydarkman, known as Ratel gang, after attending the GTBank Food and Drink Festival

Verydarkman's fans had threatened to boycott and close their GTBank accounts after the online critic was arrested on the bank's premises

However, the techie thought the online campaign against GTBank by Verydarkman's fans positively impacted the GTBank event

Iniobong Udoh, a Nigerian techie, has appreciated the Ratel gang, the name for fans of Verydarkman, real name Martins Vincent Otse, over the turnout at GTBank's recent Food and Drink Festival she attended.

The Google-certified Android developer, in a video shared on Facebook, said the crowd she saw at the event exceeded the turnout from 2024.

A techie commends Verydarkman's fans for indirectly publicising GTBank's Food and Drink Festival. Photo Credit: Iniobong Udoh, Instagram/@verydarkblackman, @gtbank

Source: Facebook

Techie comments on impact of Verydarkman's fans

Fans of Verydarkman had vowed to deal with GTBank by boycotting and closing their accounts with the financial institution over the online critic's arrest, which occurred on the bank's premises.

Iniobong took a jab at Verydarkman's fans, noting that Nigeria is a country of noisemakers who do not match their rants with actions.

She said Verydarkman's online campaign against GTBank pushed the publicity of the bank's event. In her words:

"...I have noticed one thing about Nigerians. We are a country of noisemakers who do not take action. We love noise. We just want to make noise. We just want to say things that we are not going to follow up with. So, um, I think what happened recently with the VDM stuff really pushed the GTCO Food Festival.

"Sometimes, like me, most times when I hear people say, like," No ad is bad ad," I try to like, "Oh, there are bad ads." But for this one, I think it is a good ad for GTCO because the number of people I saw at this festival was just mind-blow.ing

"Like, the crowd, if you are staying around the hall or if you drove to GTCO Food Festival, you would have to park like maybe 10 minutes away from the main event centre because the place is choked. Like, the crowd, the car. I think what happened, the recent development with the VDM gang, Ratel gang people, really gave a spotlight to the event here. So, they had so much people..."

A techie praises Verydarkman's fans for doing indirect ads for a GTBank event. Photo Credit: Iniobong Udoh, Instagram/@verydarkblackman

Source: Facebook

Techie's advice to Verydarkman's fans

Speaking further, the techie warned those planning to protest at GTBank to remember whoever is motivating them, saying they would abandon them when things go south.

"I want to say thank you to the Ratel gang. They did a great job to promote GTCO Festival. And for those still planning to go on...I don't know, it's a protest at GTBank tomorrow (Monday), I'm just gonna tell you people, just know who you are following and who is motivating you. Because, if kasala burst, they are going to forget you guys.

"They'd just leave you guys and abandon you guys. They say a word is enough for the wise, so, I don't know if you are going to take this..."

Techie's GTBank's event experience sparks reactions

Unwana Itoro Udofia said:

"Noise makers.

"Some people that want to close their account don't even have account in GTB."

Justice Ifeanyichukwu Ekwueme said:

"Nattering nitwits and headless mobs are the real definition of online noisemakers. Meanwhile your voice is golden."

Iwundu Onyedikachi said:

"There is nothing that will not bring crowd in Nigeria specially when food is involved...there is no Job in Nigeria that pays people per Hour so people will always have time..

"On Noise Makers it takes one person yo make bold step and change the narrative.

"You too can make the bold step and take action for a better Nigeria, don't be among the noise Makers."

Ezekiel Uyannah said:

"The crowd today was something else, if I be Tinubu I no go believe say this country hard with the number of turn up I saw today.

"It’s great to see you again ma’am!"

Peter Chibueze Callis-Pecallis said:

"It could be an advert for GTCO because majority of what that guy does that his gullible followers mistake for activism are paid clouts and distractions by government to distract Nigerians from major national issues."

Man says GTBank now making more money

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had said that GTBank was now making more money despite threats from Verydarkman's fans.

Verydarkman's fans had threatened to boycott GTBank after the online critic was arrested on the bank's premises in Abuja.

Fans of Verydarkman went as far as making videos where they destroyed their ATM cards, but a man explained how the whole thing favoured GTBank.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng