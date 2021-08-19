It has been confirmed that the first son of Gani Fawehinmi, Mohammed, died of COVID-19 complications

Lagos - The family of Gani Fawehinmi, the late human rights lawyer, o Thursday, August 19, revealed that his first son, Mohammed, died of COVID-19 complications.

Saheed Fawehinmi, the second son of Fawehinmi, made this revelation at a briefing in Lagos, The Cable reports.

Saheed, on behalf of the family, explained that they could not speak on the cause of Mohammed's death earlier because there was a need to wait for medical reports, especially as it relates to his death certificate.

He, therefore, urged Nigerians to observe the preventive protocols stipulated by both local and global health bodies while the pandemic lasts.

His words:

“Today...we are in a position to inform you that our dear brother died from COVID-19 related complications.

“Arising from this, we want to urge all Nigerians to take necessary precautions to avoid being infected by the deadly disease, including, but not limited to taking the required doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

“The public should ensure the wearing of face masks, regular hand sanitising, hand washing with soap and maintaining social distancing amidst crowd.”

Mohammed Fawehinmi didn’t die of COVID-19, family debunks claim

Meanwhile, the family had earlier denied claims that Mohammed died of COVID-19. Mohammed's younger sister, Basirat Fawehinmi-Biobaku, and another family friend, Lanre Arogundade, told Vanguard on Thursday, August 12, that the family is still waiting for a medical report on the cause of the deceased death.

Arogundade said:

“The statement by the family said he died after a brief illness at a Lagos hospital, and we should leave it at that for now.

“The medical report is not yet out from the hospital. The report will state the cause of his death. Late Gani Fawehinmi’s family is an open family. If there is a need for additional information, the family will give it out. They would not hide anything.”

