Amnesty International has demanded the immediate release of activist VeryDarkMan, calling his EFCC detention an abuse of power aimed at silencing dissent

The EFCC confirmed his arrest over multiple cyberstalking petitions and plans to arraign him once bail conditions are met

Critics say his detention threatens freedom of expression and sets a troubling precedent for using state agencies against vocal citizens

Human rights watchdog Amnesty International has called for the immediate release of social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), following confirmation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) that he is in their custody.

EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale confirmed on Monday that the commission arrested the influencer in connection with what he described as “a series of allegations” bordering on cyberstalking.

Amnesty International has called for the immediate release of VDM. Image: IG/@veryblackdarkman

Source: Instagram

VDM arrested after multiple petitions

According to him, the arrest followed multiple petitions from individuals accusing Otse of online harassment.

“We arrested him to respond to a series of allegations raised against him by some petitioners,” Oyewale told BBC News Pidgin, noting that the agency intends to arraign him once bail conditions are met.

The arrest, however, has triggered a wave of criticism from rights groups and public commentators who view the development as part of a growing trend of silencing critical voices online.

EFCC condemned over VDM's arrest

Amnesty International Nigeria, in a public statement titled “Free VeryDarkMan Now,” accused the EFCC of weaponizing its powers to intimidate activists. The group listed four key concerns surrounding VDM’s detention, calling it “a clear abuse of power, solely meant to intimidate and harass him and other activists.”

According to Amnesty, the sequence of events leading to VDM’s arrest points to a broader attempt to stifle dissent.

“Punishing people for exercising their right to freedom of expression is unlawful. No institution is above criticism or scrutiny,” the statement read.

VDM, known for his controversial yet impactful social commentary, has gained a significant following by challenging both public and private institutions on issues ranging from corruption to abuse of authority.

EFCC said it arrested VDM after multiple petitions were filed against the critic. Photo credit: IG/@veryblackdarkman

Source: Instagram

Amnesty insists that his actions fall squarely within his constitutional and legal rights.

“The right to freedom of expression is guaranteed by the Nigerian Constitution and international law,” Amnesty wrote.

“It is completely unacceptable for the police – whose duty is to protect lives and uphold the rule of law – to become willing tools of suppressing freedom of expression.”

When questioned about a possible link to Guaranty Trust Bank, the EFCC clarified that the complaints were unrelated and originated from multiple private citizens.

VDM’s supporters continue to demand transparency and due process in the case, with hashtags such as #FreeVeryDarkMan gaining traction across social media platforms.

APC gives VeryDarkMan one week to apologize

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the South-South chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had issued a stern warning to popular social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan, demanding that he tender an apology to Senate President Godswill Akpabio within one week.

The warning, conveyed in a statement by Blessing Agbomhere, Zonal Organizing Secretary of the South-South APC, came after VeryDarkMan released a viral video sharply criticizing Akpabio’s recent trip to the Vatican.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng