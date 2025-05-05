Nigerian activist Verydarkman has continued to make public discussions following his case with the EFCC

Recall that the social media sensation was arrested on Friday, May 1, after he followed his mother to GTBank over alleged unlawful debits

A Chinese businessman and friend of the critic lent his voice to the situation while recounting the good deeds he did for him

A Chinese man named Ross Boss has petitioned Nigeria's Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for the release of social critic Verydarkman (VDM), who was reportedly arrested on Friday, May 2.

Verydrkman, who is known for his outspoken criticism on social and political concerns in Nigeria, has been detained by the EFCC since his detention, prompting massive internet outrage.

Verydarkman's Chinese friend shows support from China.

The incident has piqued the interest of fans and public figures alike, including Afrobeats star Davido, who has openly demanded his release.

Speaking from China, Ross Boss characterised VDM as "a voice for the voiceless," and thanked the critic for assisting him in recovering money lost in an online scam involving a Tanzanian man.

The businessman narrated how VDM intervened and helped to resolve the matter, emphasising the importance of the activist's efforts.

Ross Boss requested the EFCC to evaluate the value VDM contributes to society and urged his immediate release.

Captioning his video, he wrote:

"Please share this video and request the EFCC government officials to release VDM. He hasn't done anything illegal. He is a good person. Please all supporters leave messages to show your support."

Watch his video below:

Internet users react to Verydarkman’s saga

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

big_tddy wrote:

"Even people outside knows his worth and value. But we crucify our own. This is wrong. We can't be beaten and get beaten for crying."

tochi_lifestyle said:

>Efcc done price market wey them no fit buy."

smplyjessie1 said:

"Chai look at the pain his this Chinese man’s heart may God bless him for voicing out."

bigbrofullcurrent wrote:

"🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 for standing up to truth, may truth speak for you in the days of injustice @china_ross_boss ❤️❤️."

alexanderdike21522 said:

"He must not only be released, but also arrest all those Nigerian politicians that have been walking away with billions ❌. THANKS Ross."

sir_ezekull5 wrote:

"I say it again! Ross you are a good man 🙌, many Nigeria 🇳🇬 celebs and big names cannot speak out against the wrongs done in Nigeria, but you a foreigner, feels these pain and speaks up, you are indeed a good man 🙌🙌🙌🙌❤️."

bardejnr__a said:

"Person leave expensive and quality endorsements in China just to fight against injustice in Nigeria and you still hate him? Enjoy your pain dear Nigerians. God knows I can't turn good endorsement down just to fight for one country that isn't ready for change yet. 😢😢 I dey wrap for Nigeria my country."

cyndy__mma said:

"It’s a very big shame to our government and they can’t even handle the little things in this country..imagine a Chinese man reminding out government that the people of it country are starving. Tuheee."

Verydarkman's Chinese friend joins in online protest for his release.

VDM’s bestie spills more critic's arrest

Legit.ng previously reported that Verydarkman has continued to make the frontline of blogs as details about his arrest emerge.

Recall that the online sensation was reportedly harassed in GTB bank by gunmen who took him away in a black van.

More details of how the incident took place in the presence of his mother made the rounds online while alleging deadly plans against the TikToker.

