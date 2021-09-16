The chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Abuja, Dr Hauwa Shekarau, has been declared dead

Dr. Hauwa was said to have died on Wednesday, September 15, according to the secretary of the chapter, Prince Adetosoye

Hauwa's tragic and sudden death on Wednesday, was, according to Adetosoye, caused by a brief sickness

The Abuja chapter of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) on Wednesday, September 15, lost its chairman, Hauwa Shekarau.

According to the secretary to the NBA Abuja branch, Prince Adetosoye, Hauwa passed on after battling with a brief illness, Punch reports.

She died after a brief illness. (Photo: Unity Bar)

Source: UGC

Sahara Reporters reported that a statement released by Adetosoye on the tragic loss read:

“It is with a sad heart and the highest sense of loss that I announce the death of our chairman, who passed away this morning, 15 September 2021 after a brief illness.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“I will give further details as to the arrangements and burial plans later.”

Mohammed Fawehinmi: Family finally reveals what killed late lawyer

Meanwhile, the family of Gani Fawehinmi, the late human rights lawyer, on Thursday, August 19, revealed that his first son, Mohammed, died of COVID-19 complications.

Saheed Fawehinmi, the second son of Fawehinmi, made this revelation at a briefing in Lagos.

Saheed, on behalf of the family, explained that they could not speak on the cause of Mohammed's death earlier because there was a need to wait for medical reports, especially as it relates to his death certificate.

He, therefore, urged Nigerians to observe the preventive protocols stipulated by both local and global health bodies while the pandemic lasts.

His words:

“Today...we are in a position to inform you that our dear brother died from COVID-19 related complications.

“Arising from this, we want to urge all Nigerians to take necessary precautions to avoid being infected by the deadly disease, including, but not limited to taking the required doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

“The public should ensure the wearing of face masks, regular hand sanitising, hand washing with soap and maintaining social distancing amidst crowd.”

Mohammed Fawehinmi didn’t die of COVID-19, family debunks claim

Earlier, the family had dismissed claims that the late Mohammed died of COVID-19.

Mohammed's younger sister, Basirat Fawehinmi-Biobaku, and another family friend, Lanre Arogundade, said on Thursday, August 12, that the family was still waiting for a medical report on the cause of the deceased death.

Source: Legit Newspaper