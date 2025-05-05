APC national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, has started making wave on social media after a video of him started trending

In the trending video, a police officer in uniform was seen kneeling down and tying the shoelaces of the APC national chairman

The APC national chairman's video has started generating reactions from the concerned Nigerians on social media

A trending video has shown a police officer tying the shoelaces of the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has started generating reactions from Nigerians online.

In the trending clip, the police officer was seen on his kneel with his uniform as the APC national chairman stands, leading the critics to question the professionalism and dignity of the police force.

The Nigeria Police Force was yet to react to the trending video, which has been generating reactions from concerned Nigerians.

How Nigerians reacted to new Ganduje's video

Below are some of the reactions:

Agu commented:

"That’s the officer who supposed to be guarding your roads and streets lacing another man’s shoes with uniforms. The fact that he is in uniform makes it disrespectful to an entire Nigeria police force!"

Another commentator with the handle, @fineboyrealtor0, said:

"If this are the people that you wants to save you to get justice in Nigeria your own don finish , tell me now how can this officer arrest this man if e does something wrong person weh you don dear wear sandals for."

Ozo Ezeani commented on the video:

"@PoliceNG_CRU, @PoliceNG, how can an officer of the law reduce his self to wearing a politician shoes this is an embarrassment and dehumanizing to the police and investigation should be carried out QED."

Chukwuemerie Nwosu reacted:

"And the world is watching, when someone come out to condemned it now they will say the person is demarcating Nigeria."

Monnyx49 tweeted:

"The way Africans worship rich people ehn, I've seen so many things my mouth can't say and the most disgraceful security agency in Nigeria is the police. Police officers lack orientation they carry beggars, slave mentality and join police work like that nothing changes just cruise."

See the video of incident here:

Ganduje media aide reacted to trending video

Reacting to the development, a media aide to the APC national chairman, Aminu Dahiru Ahmad, defended the police officer. The former governor's aide said the video was being trending because his boss's political opponents feel threatened by his principal's recent successes. He said they are doing that with the intention of creating disaffection.

According to Daily Trust, Ahmad claimed that the police office entangled the shoelace of Ganduje to ensure his safety, a development he said was testified by the eyewitnesses. According Ahmad, Ganduje always treat his aides and domestic staff with utmost respect.

Ganduje leads APC NWC to Buhari

Legit.ng earlier reported that the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led by its national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, has met with the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, at his residence in Kaduna.

This came barely 24 hours after former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the immediate past Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, led other opposition leaders to meet the former president at his residence.

