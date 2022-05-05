Another gruesome death has been reported in a hotel, this time in the southeastern state of Ebonyi

Abakaliki, Ebonyi state - Miss Ugochukwu Nworie, a 26-year-old lady, has been reportedly raped to death by a gang of rapists at the Hope-in Hotel, Nine Ngbowo street, Abakaliki, Ebonyi state.

The Ebonyi state police command confirmed Ugochukwu's death on Wednesday, May 4, and vowed to arrest and prosecute the killers, PM News reported.

Police say preliminary investigations reveal Miss Ugochukwu Nworie was raped to death at the Hope-in Hotel, Abakaliki, Ebonyi state.

Speaking on behalf of the commissioner of police, Aliyu Garba, the command's spokesperson, DSP Loveth Odah, disclosed that efforts were on top gear to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators.

She stated that investigation confirmed that the young lady was gang-raped, as more than 12 used condoms were discovered in the room, The Nation also stated.

She, nevertheless, added that investigation was still ongoing and would provide other information needed.

Ms Odah was quoted as saying:

“The DPO (of Kpirikpiri Police Division) reported that the incident happened while on a routine check on the hotel. A room not accounted for was discovered.

“So the DPO decided to enquire from the receptionist, who told him that the guests in the room were unknown to him.

“Efforts to open the room proved abortive until he requested for the spare key to open the door, only to discover a lifeless body of the lady, naked and her legs, hands with mouth tied to the bed in the room."

She said the corpse has been deposited at a morgue.

Organs missing as 41-year-old man dies in Anambra hotel, family demands justice

In another related development, Azubuike Nwokolo, also known as Zubby More, was recently found dead in a hotel room in Amichi, Nnewi South of Anambra state with his organs missing.

The 41-year-old father-of-two attended a party in the area on Thursday, January 13, and decided to lodge at a hotel when it was late for him to go home only to be found dead.

One of the friends of the deceased, Nnaemeka Ikerionwu, is demanding justice for him via social media. He said the deceased was found by his family who launched a search after he failed to return home.

