A leading APC presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has given thanks to Allah over the completion of the 2022 Ramadan fast

The former governor of Lagos state was one of the eminent dignitaries who prayed at Dodan Barrack on Monday, May 2

Tinubu is eyeing to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 as the president of the federal republic of Nigeria

Obalende, Lagos - The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the leading presidential contender, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and some chieftains of the party prayed at the praying ground, Dodan Barack, Obalende area of Lagos state on Monday, May 2, to mark the end of 2022 Ramadan fast.

Legit.ng reports that Muslims across the country trooped out en masse to in their different attires to give thanks to God for sparing their lives from the beginning of the fasting period till the end.

Source: UGC

The former minister of defence, Musiliu Obanikoro, former chairman of APC in Lagos, Alhaji Tunde Balogun, the commander old state House, Lagos, CSP Hamza Ahmed and Alhaji Alabi Macfoy, were among those who were at the playing ground.

Source: Legit.ng