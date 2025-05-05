Afrobeat singer Seun Kuti escapes unhurt after a stray bullet hit his hotel room’s window in America

Afrobeat musician and son of legendary singer Fela Kuti, Seun Kuti, has taken to social media to narrate a scary moment during his stay in the United States.

The singer, who is currently visiting the US, revealed that a stray bullet pierced through the window of his hotel room while he was inside.

In a video shared via his Instagram page, Seun showed the extent of the damage, with shattered glass from the window scattered around the room.

Afrobeat singer Seun Kuti escapes unhurt after a stray bullet hit his hotel room's window in America.

He narrated the moment it happened, expressing disbelief over the incident.

He said in the video,

“Tell me we are in America without telling me you are in America. I was just in my hotel room chilling. Then I just heard a boom hitting the room’s window."

Seun appeared calm as he documented the aftermath of the incident. Fortunately, no one was injured, and the singer escaped unscathed.

Adding to the video, the outspoken activist took a swipe at what he described as the "myth" of American civilization.

He wrote in the caption of the video, adding two crying emojis to convey his frustration,

“I read somewhere that these are the civilized people"

See the video here:

Fans react to Seun Kuti’s near-death experience in US hotel

Many Nigerians flooded the comment section of the video to express shock and gratitude that Seun was not harmed. While some prayed for his safety, others pointed out the irony of a Nigerian escaping gun violence in the US—a country often touted as more secure.

@seni4africa wrote:

"Komot for window side o. Ancestors Secret Service cover you. 🦅"

@carmolinasmusic shared a similar experience:

"Wow!!!! That reminds me when I was at a drive through in New Mexico the ordering screen had a bullet shot through it!!!! Be careful!!!"

@tailoramos commented:

"Ehnnnn 😢 ki olorun ma so wa oooo omo."

@investor_bola10 added:

"Hmmm… na so bullet go just come from no where hit innocent people. May God always protect us 🙏"

@erad007 wrote:

"And Americans will use a whole day to tell you how unsafe Nigeria is."

@sleekystan was clearly concerned for Seun’s safety:

"Oindidnthat just happen while you was in there? That's scary bro, change room or location ASAP."

@wealth_bulider said:

"Please be careful ooo! You are now getting the proper violent welcome in a violent nation. Scary times!!"

