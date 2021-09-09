A high profile Boko Haram member has been apprehended by troops of Operation Hadin Kai in Borno state

The terrorist identified as Yawi Modu, was found along Damboa-Wajiroko road while the soldiers raided an explosive devices materials hub

Army spokesperson, Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu made this known in a statement on Thursday, September 9

Borno state - Nigerian soldiers have again recorded a major success in the fight against Boko Haram insurgents with the arrest of a wanted Boko Haram member identified as Yawi Modu in Borno state.

The disclosure was made in a statement on Thursday, September 9, by Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu, director general of army public relations.

Troops have arrested a top commander of Boko Haram, Yawi Modu. Photo credit: @NigerianArmy

Legit.ng gathers that the suspect declared wanted by the force was apprehended by troops of Sector 2 Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK).

Nwachukwu revealed that the top commander of Boko Haram was nabbed along Damboa-Wajiroko road following a tip off.

The army spokesperson also said the troops raided an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) materials hub in Borno and Yobe states.

