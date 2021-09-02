The fight against the menace of banditry recorded a massive victory as the Nigerian troops neutralised and arrested bandits

The bandits met their waterloo after being overpowered by troops of Operation Hadarin Daji in the northwest geo-political zone

2 AK 47 rifles, 15 motorcycles, and other items were recovered by the Nigerian troops after the operation

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said that in the last three weeks troops of Operation Hadarin Daji arrested no fewer than 81 bandits across the northwest zone.

This information was made known to journalists by the Director, Defence Media Operations (DMO) Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko, on Thursday, September 2.

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji arrested no fewer than 81 bandits in the last three weeks. Photo credit: @NigerianArmy

Onyeuko, who was giving updates on Operation HADARIN DAJI at the weekly briefing of the DMO revealed that the soldiers also arrested 13 criminal informants/collaborators within the period.

While noting that 33 kidnap victims were rescued, the DHQ spokesman added that 66 criminal elements were arrested.

According to Onyeuko, 15 armed bandits and 2 armed robbers were neutralized within the period in focus.

The DHQ spokesman said items recovered from the bandits include 15 motorcycles, 2 AK 47 rifles recovered, and some vandalized railway sleepers/tracks.

Over 5,000 Boko Haram terrorists surrendered in 3 weeks, says DHQ

Earlier, DHQ revealed that a total of 5,890 terrorists comprising foot soldiers and their commanders have so far surrendered with their families to the military in the northeast region in the last three weeks.

Brigadier-General Onyeuko also said another 565 Boko Haram terrorists comprising 3 commanders, 4 amirs, 5 nakibs and 5 cattle rustling specialists, out of those who surrendered and their family members have been handed over to the Borno government.

The state government is expected to profile them and continue the process of reintegrating them into society.

NDA attack: Defence headquarters reacts, says personnel in charge of CCTV did not sleep off

Meanwhile, the Defence Headquarters categorically rejected news report that alleged that its men were sleeping when they were attacked by criminals at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA).

This was disclosed in a statement by the DHQ on Facebook. Recall that that personnel monitoring closed-circuit television (CCTV) at the NDA were reportedly asleep when bandits attacked the premises on Tuesday, August 24.

Sources quoted in the report said the bandits sneaked in through a part of the facility that had no fence.

