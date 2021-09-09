Three people working at Obasanjo Holdings in Kobape in the Obafemi-Owode local government area of Ogun state have been abducted

The staff of ex-President Jonathan were reportedly abducted by gunmen on Wednesday evening, September 8

DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the spokesperson of the Ogun state police command, has allegedly confirmed the sad incident

Obafemi-Owode LGA, Ogun state - Gunmen have reportedly kidnapped three workers of former President Olusegun Obasanjo at a village in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, on Wednesday, September 8.

The Punch reported that the gunmen waylaid the three workers at the Obasanjo Holdings in Kobape in the Obafemi-Owode local government area.

A source cited by the newspaper said the workers abducted are the financial controller, group auditor and group store manager of the firm.

Former president of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, attends the 25th Annual Africa Oil Week in Cape Town, South Africa on November 6, 2019. Photo credit: Xabiso Mkhabela/Anadolu Agency

Source: Getty Images

The source was quoted to have said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“They were abducted around 4pm at Seseri village after their Hilux car was shot at by the gunmen, who took them away."

The spokesperson of the Ogun state police command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, has reportedly confirmed the incident.

He said:

“It happened today (Wednesday) around 6pm. There is Obasanjo Farm around the area in Kobape."

Insecurity: Obasanjo reveals elders’ resolution at Abuja meeting

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that former President Obasanjo said that elder statesmen under the aegis of the Committee for the Goodness of Nigeria notified President Muhammadu Buhari of their recent meeting in Abuja on the insecurity in the country.

The ex-president said members of the group agreed in principle to formally present their resolutions to President Buhari before any public disclosure.

Legit.ng gathered that Obasanjo offered an insight into what was discussed at their Thursday, June 10, meeting, which according to him, bothered on issues of security, economy, welfare, well-being, unity and progress of Nigeria.

How kidnap victims in southwest paid N3bn in 2 years - Gani Adams

In another report, the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has claimed that not less than N3 billion was paid as ransom to rescue about 400 people kidnapped in the southwest in two years.

The Yoruba chief also lamented that over 200 persons were killed in the southwest region by the kidnappers within the years under review.

He made this known on Thursday, August 19, at the fourth edition of the Southwest Security Stakeholders’ Group conference held in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

Source: Legit