An African pastor has taken a swipe at Arsenal fans as the Gunners risk missing out on the Champions League final

The last time the English club achieved the feat was in 2006 when Barcelona edged them to the title

After Arsenal's quarter-final victory over Real Madrid, club supporters had suggested that they would win the prestigious title

An African cleric has taken a swipe at Arsenal fans following their run in this season's UEFA Champions League.

The Gunners lost the first leg of their semi-final at home to Paris Saint-Germain, and now they risk missing out on the final.

Mikel Arteta's side will face a herculean task next week when they travel to Paris to face the French champions in the reverse fixture.

Fans of Arsenal show their support as they hold scarves during the UEFA Champions League game. Photo: Michael Steele.

The English club must beat their hosts at the Parc des Princes, should they hope to book a ticket to the final, as reported by Sky Sports.

Recall that Arsenal supporters went into raptures following their quarter-final victory over Spanish giants Real Madrid.

The North London club defeated Los Blancos home and away, registering a 3-0 first leg win at the Emirates Stadium, before a 2-1 victory at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Arsenal fans took to the streets to celebrate the victory over the 'mighty' Madrid, with some believing they will win the elusive title this year.

The Gunners have never won the UEFA Champions League or the European Cup. Their best performance was in the 2005/06 season, when they reached the final but lost 2-1 to Barcelona.

They last won the Premier League in the 2003-04 season, finishing the campaign unbeaten under manager Arsene Wenger.

Now they risk crashing out of the Champions League, and a pastor said the fans only make a loud noise.

He said, as per the viral footage:

"Death and the devil may make loud noise just like Arsenal fans without a trophy."

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta expressed disappointment following his side's home loss to PSG.

An early goal conceded in the first half, followed by Mikel Merino's early strike at the start of the second, defined the night's narrative.

Responding to a question about whether Arsenal still have the chance of progressing, the manager said via Football London:

"I don't know the percentage, but we have a lot of chances to be in that final.

"As I repeat myself, you have to do something special in the competition to have the right to be in the final.

"And the time to do it is going to be in Paris."

Arsenal stars react after Ousmane Dembele of Paris Saint-Germain (not pictured) scores against them. Photo: Justin Setterfield.

Pastor predicts Champions League results

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian pastor, Bishop Papa Frank Lloyd, sent the social media space into a frenzy when he predicted the outcome of the UEFA Champions League matches.

Bishop Lloyd of the Light Bearers Ministries International declared that Arsenal will be knocked out in the semis.

He further revealed that Spanish club Barcelona would triumph over Italian side Inter Milan to secure a spot in the grand finale.

