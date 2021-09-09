A high profile member of the dread Boko Haram insurgents in the northeast has been apprehended by the troops

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Army said on Thursday, September 9, that counterterrorism troops in the northeast have arrested a ‘high profile Boko Haram member’ and raided one of the terror group’s logistics bases in the northeast.

Legit.ng reports that bases are used for the production of Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) materials in Damboa and Gashua in Borno and Yobe states respectively.

Troops arrest high profile Boko Haram terrorist in the northeast. Credit: Army HQ.

Source: Facebook

Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, the director of Army public relations, said the successful actions were a consequence of ‘robust operations’ by Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) troops.

He said in a statement that soldiers have also recovered a total of 281 bags of Urea from market warehouses and arrested two notorious Boko Haram distributors.

The Army statement reads:

"Troops of Sector 2 Joint Task Force, northeast, Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have arrested a high profile Boko Haram member and raided Boko Haram Improvised Explosive Devices materials hub in Damboa and Gashua Local Government Areas of Borno and Yobe states, respectively.

"These operational feats were recorded following robust operations conducted by troops of OPHK. Following a tip-off, a wanted BH/ISWAP terrorist, one Yawi Modu, who has been on the wanted list was nabbed along Damboa-Wajiroko road.

"Relatedly, troops have successfully busted a Urea Fertilizer syndicate known for supplying terrorists with IED materials. The market is believed to be the notorious hub for IED materials for BHT/ISWAP."

According to him, the ISWAP criminals facing the reality of obvious depletion are desperately acquiring IED materials to make explosive devices with which to unleash terror on innocent civilians, in a bid to remain relevant and present a posture of potency.

He further stated:

"In the sting operation conducted, a total of Two Hundred and Eighty-One 50 Kg bags of Urea were recovered from the warehouses in the market and two notorious BHT distributors were also arrested.

"Recall that Urea fertilizer has been banned by Government because of its use as a major component for manufacturing IED by terrorists. The suspects and materials recovered are currently undergoing preliminary investigation.

"While commending the vigilance and resilience of the troops, the Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has reassured them of his support in decisively tackling the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists."

