Personnel from the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Pathfinder in Port Harcourt successfully rescued over 99 passengers from a market boat mishap in the Bukuma River, Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The incident occurred on April 29, 2025, when the boat, known as ‘Blood of Jesus,’ collided with a barge while travelling from Port Harcourt to Akuku-Toru Local Government Area. The boat was carrying passengers and goods worth millions of naira.

Swift response by Nigerian navy prevents tragedy

According to Commodore Cajethan Aniaku, the commander of NNS Pathfinder, the collision caused significant structural damage to the market boat.

The accident took place near the Tuma area, approximately 300 metres from Naval Security Station 035. The Navy promptly deployed personnel and four gunboats in a coordinated search-and-rescue operation.

According to PUNCH, their swift and organised efforts ensured the safe recovery of all passengers and secured most of the valuable goods onboard.

“Due to the fast and organised actions of the rescue team, no fatalities or injuries were recorded,” Aniaku stated in a statement issued on April 30 by the Base Information Officer, Lt. Commander Bridget Bebia.

He commended the bravery of the personnel involved, highlighting their composure and exceptional actions in preventing a maritime disaster.

Commitment to maritime safety

Aniaku reaffirmed the Nigerian Navy’s commitment to safeguarding the nation’s waterways under the leadership of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla.

He emphasised the importance of timely intervention and the preservation of lives and goods in such incidents.

The successful rescue operation depicted the Nigerian Navy’s preparedness and dedication to ensuring the safety and security of mariners within the country’s maritime domain.

As investigations into the collision continue, the Navy’s proactive efforts have been widely praised for averting what could have been a tragic loss of lives and property.

