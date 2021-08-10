Some Boko Haram terrorists have surrendered to the Nigerian Army after their enclaves were bombarded

According to the Army, many factors including health challenges and untold hardship has made life unbearable for the criminals

Meanwhile, the Nigerian military has resolved to intensify its both kinetic and non-kinetic approach towards the ongoing fight against insurgency

Another 1,081 Boko Haram terrorists, Some Senior Commanders and their families have surrendered to troops of Operation Hadin Kai after sustained military land and air bombardments of their enclaves and hideouts in the North East.

This is just as it emerged that discontent as a result of internal skirmishes, coupled with overwhelming famine, internal and health challenges as well as untold hardship has made life unbearable for the terrorists.

Confirming this in a statement on Monday, Director, Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu said more arms and ammunition were also recovered from the surrendering terrorists.

He said, “Following the recent escalation of offensive operations coupled with non-kinetic efforts by troops of operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) which yielded massive surrendering of Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province Terrorists in the North East, the Chief Bomb Expert of the terrorist group known as Musa Adamu a.K.a Mala Musa Abuja and his second in command Usman Adamu a.k.a Abu Darda along with their families and followers have also finally surrendered to the troops of operation Hadin Kai in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

“The acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division and Commander Sector 1 OPHK Brigadier General Abdulwahab Adelokun Eyitayo was at Headquarters 21 Special Armoured Brigade Bama on Saturday, 7 August 2021 to receive the set of the surrendered Boko Haram terrorists and their families.

“During the visit, the GOC said their decision to drop their arms and come out is highly commendable, adding that they should also try and talk to their brothers and colleagues in the forest to come out and embrace the new life of peace and rehabilitation.

“General Eyitayo who spoke through an interpreter further disclosed that they will undergo some rehabilitation process at a Government facility before reintegration into the larger society.

“While distributing new clothes and assorted food items, groceries and toiletries to the surrendered terrorists and their families totalling 335 fighters, 746 adult women and children including one of the abducted Chibok girls, it was observed that the reasons for such massive turn was basically due to the intensified Nigerian military campaign on their enclaves and environs and also with the overwhelming famine, discontent, internal skirmishes, health challenges as well as untold hardship.

“The Nigerian military has resolved to intensify its both kinetic and non-kinetic approach towards the ongoing fight against insurgency in order to leverage on the knowledge of Musa Adamu and Usman Adamu and also with the current wave of turnout by terrorists to enable her to achieve both short and long term counter-insurgency gains in the North East.”

Massive victory as troops send Boko Haram terrorists parking from Yobe town

Earlier, troops of the Nigerian Army fighting insurgency in the north were able to thwart what could have been a deadly attack on Geidam town in Yobe state.

The brave soldiers in an offensive operation subdued the Boko Haram terrorists and sent them out from the town in the evening of Wednesday, July 21.

Yobe is one of the many hot target spots ravaged by Boko Haram and ISWAP members in the region.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari expressed concern in his Daura country home, Katsina state, on Thursday, July 22, about the lingering banditry in the northwest.

He described the situation as most disturbing and a source of concern to him because the bandits and their victims belong to the same tribe and religion.

Legit.ng gathered that the president, who spoke while hosting 12 governors and some federal lawmakers, said the lingering development in the northwest is the most amazing to him.

