Former minister of works and housing, Adeseye Ogunlewe, has said that he would be a campaigner for Tinubu's presidency in 2023

Ogunlewe was a critic of Tinubu for many years before he eventually dumped the PDP for the ruling APC in Lagos

The APC leader said his perceptions about Tinubu in the past have changed over time based on his assessment of the ex-governor

Ogudu - Lagos - A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and ex-minister of works and housing, Adeseye Ogunlewe, has explained why he changed his notion about the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In an exclusive interview with The Punch, Ogunlewe said that though he was Tinubu's bitter critic, the former Lagos governor's achievements have silenced some of his critics.

Former minister of works and Housing, Adeseye Ogunlewe, says Tinubu has the wherewithal to succeed Buhari in 2023. Credit: Femi Adesina.

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng reports that while speaking about his previous campaigns against Tinubu when he was in the PDP, Ogunlewe said that Tinubu has outsmarted everybody, saying only discerning peoples can see facts.

He said:

"Times have changed. That was my perception at that time but the man has outsmarted everybody. He’s an extremely clever person and you have to study him, either to criticise him or to love him.

"If you are not discerning and you cannot see facts, you will be having the same thoughts that you had of him ten years ago. Honestly, I am so perplexed about the way he has been able to perform this magic. I didn’t believe it but he has done so."

The former minister said Tinubu did what nobody in the history of politics in Nigeria did by installing the president, vice president, the Senate president and the speaker of the House of Representatives.

He added that Tinubu is the rallying point for Nigerian politics today, adding that he has the background of political development and knowledge.

Ogunlewe stated:

"Who in the entire country can install the president, the vice-president, the Senate president and the speaker? For eight years? One person! Don’t you think there is something in that person we have to admire? He would determine who was going to be governor of Imo State; Yobe state; Ogun state, Osun state, and he would be correct.

"He would determine who was going to be ministers and those people would be appointed. He would determine who was going to get appointed as ambassador and such persons would get it. Whether you like him or you hate him, just focus on his person.

"How has he been able to get to this level? That is what is amazing to me. You see people groping in the dark: he is this, he is that, but the man has moved on. Are you going to sit down with your frustration? The man doesn’t even know that you are frustrated. This man, one single person, installed a presidency in Nigeria. Who has done so before?

He said as a discerning person he was marvelled at how Tinubu has been able to lift himself up from almost nobody to this envious position that every Nigerian knows his name today.

Ogunlewe, who is now a leader of the APC in Lagos, said there is nothing like the PDP in the state, saying that the leadership of the party is corrupt.

The APC chieftain noted:

"In Lagos state, there is nothing like PDP. The leadership is corrupt. They would make noise today on the television, tomorrow they are dining with the man. Believe it or not, many politicians and even those that are politically minded know what I’m saying.

"People have seen it, they have witnessed it that these PDP people make noise that when election comes they will perform magic because they want to get money, but what do we see."

