Andy Uba, the Anambra state governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has expressed delight over his recent endorsement by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Punch report that Uba said although he had family members scattered across the ruling party, APC and the opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), they were united to see him emerge victorious at the November 6 governorship election in the state.

The governorship aspirant made this statement on Tuesday, August 31, while addressing newsmen during his visit to the president, who said he was anxious to see Uba win.

Legit.ng gathered that Emmanuel Uba, who is the PDP’s candidate for the governorship seat and Chris Uba, a PDP chieftain, are Andy Uba’s brothers.

He said,

“I was surprised at the endorsement of Mr. President and what he said to me today came from his heart. Everybody was shocked at what he said; he said ‘I’ve been looking forward to seeing you, looking forward to working with you and I wish you well. I will be monitoring you and following you so that at the end, Anambra will be an APC state.

“If you talk about being divided, we are not divided. At the end, everybody will see that we are not divided. We’re going to win Anambra State. APC will win Anambra State under me.”

In his remarks, Uzodinma, as Chairman of the Campaign Council, assured the president that the message of the APC would be taken to the people of Anambra, “which will translate to victory for us in November”, Vanguard report indicates.

On his relationship with the Labour Minister, Chris Ngige, Uba said they were both enjoying a friendly relationship and added that any difference would not take the place of the party’s interest.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, August 31 handed the All Progressives Congress (APC) flag to Senator Andy Uba, a routine act that signifies the politician is the authentic candidate of the APC ahead of the Anambra governorship election scheduled for Saturday, November 6.

Speaking after handing Senator Uba the APC flag, Buhari said he is anxious for Uba's success and wished him best of luck.

Meanwhile, the Imo state governor and chairman, Anambra APC campaign council, Senator Hope Uzodimma had earlier presented Uba to the president at the Presidential Villa.

