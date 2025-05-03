VeryDarkMan's lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, has lamented the continued detention of the activist in the custody of the EFCC

Adeyanju had earlier announced the alleged arrest of VeryDarkMan inside the headquarters of Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB).

But in a recent claim, Adeyanju lamented that VeryDarkMan was not a politician and wondered why he was being detained, a comment that has started generating reactions from Nigerians

Deji Adeyanju, the defence counsel to embattled activist Martins Vincent Otse, also known as The VeryDarkMan, has lamented the alleged continued detention of his client in the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Adeyanju earlier broke the news of VeryDarkMan's arrest, saying he was arrested at the headquarters of Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB).

Deji Adeyanju laments detention of VeryDarkMan in the EFCC's custody Photo Credit: @officialEFCC, @Verydarkman

Source: Twitter

In a passionate tweet, VDM's lawyer outlined the circumstances surrounding the arrest, insisting that no lawful grounds were presented for the detention.

His tweet reads:

“VDM was arrested by the police at GTB today. He spoke to the officers before being taken into custody. This is absolutely unacceptable. Demanding accountability is not a crime, and no one should be punished for standing up for their rights.”

See the tweet here:

Adeyanji's update on VeryDarkMan

Taking to the social media on Saturday, May 3, Adeyanju stated that The VeryDarkMan has continued to be detained in the custody of the EFCC. He lamented that he was not a corrupt politician, nor was he holding any political office.

According to the legal practitioner, the VeryDarkMan has been critical of the anti-graft agency in recent times. The lawyer's tweet reads:

"VDM is still detained at EFCC. He is not a governor, a former governor, a senator, or a corrupt politician. VDM has been extremely critical of the commission."

Adeyanju's comment has been generating reactions from concerned Nigerians.

EFCC arrests VeryDarkMan Photo Credit: @Verydarkman

Source: Instagram

Below are some of their reactions:

Millionaire Businessman commented:

"EFCC should release him with immediate effect before Nigerian youths step into the matter."

Omoluabi wrote:

"He dey jam talk sometimes. If you wanna take on the establishment, you must not only be courageous, you must be very smart. Let's see what EFCC alleges, but after surviving this, he should do better."

Chigozie commented:

"Deji, you are super smart and brilliant. And I understand what you are trying to achieve with VDM. Try dey advise the boy well. He makes a lot of self-defeating errors that could possibly lead him to prison. If I can point these things out, I know you certainly do, but ignore.

United Force reacted:

"Go there and find out the reason they detain him. Are you not be lawyer? Worst comes to worst, they take him to court."

Trister claimed:

"VDM has been denied food, access, and treatment. @officialEFCC are planning to murder him. Do something!!"

See Adeyanju's second tweet here:

Family allegedly stopped from giving VeryDarkMan food

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian online critic, VeryDarkMan’s friend, Kokopee, and his brother have updated Nigerians about his well-being.

In a video that was posted online, VDM’s brother and his friend, Kokopee, claimed they were denied access to give him food at the EFCC headquarters.

This new information about VeryDarkMan’s situation raised the concerns of many Nigerians, with some of them asking questions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng